Selena Gomez hits back at claims she was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has hit back at claims she was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week.

The Lose You to Love Me singer, 31, cleared up the speculation while commenting underneath an E! News Instagram post.

"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone (sic) business," she wrote, with the comment getting more than 11,000 likes.﻿

A picture went viral of Gomez chatting to bestie Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes, with many saying she was gossiping to the pair.﻿

On Monday, Chalamet told TMZ that there's no drama between him and Gomez, his former co-star, and the singer and his new girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

"Are you and Selena cool?" he was asked.

"Yeah of course," he replied.

Getty Images A picture went viral of Gomez chatting to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes.

He was then asked, "does Selena and Kylie have any beef or is that outrageous?"

"No," he replied.

It comes after a﻿ source allegedly close to Gomez denied speculation the singer was gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

After a picture of the trio chatting at the prestigious awards ceremony went viral, some viewers and fans speculated they were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet who packed on the PDA at the event.

But a source told People this week: "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie."

The source added that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them," after rumours were rife that Jenner stopped the Willy Wonka star from taking a photo with the singer.

Getty Images Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner canoodle at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

It comes after a lip reader weighed in on internet rumours and claimed that Gomez told Swift and Sperry that Chalamet refused to take a photo with her.

Jeremy Freeman told Page Six that Gomez allegedly said: "He didn't want a picture with me. He said no."

But a source also told the publication Gomez was not talking about the pair. ﻿

Freeman told Page Six that Jenner told Chalamet told the actor she "loves" him.

﻿"You're amazing," he told her as she played with his necklace.

"I love you," she told him, before he replied: "I really care about you."

Late last year the couple went public with their romance.

﻿The makeup mogul, 26, and actor, 28, were spotted packing on the PDA and kissing while attending Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles, in footage obtained by TMZ.

This story was first published on 9 Honey and was republished with permission.