The threads that tie the rich and famous to Jeffrey Epstein

Whether they flew in Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, or were hosted at his Manhattan, Palm Beach or New Mexico homes, the rich and famous surrounded the disgraced American financier and sex offender. The men and women named in Wednesday’s documents form a complicated spider’s web of high society brokering, spanning business and politics, entertainment, academia, and even royalty.

While some are accused as potential co-conspirators, not all those named in the 900 pages released by a New York judge are suspected of wrongdoing. Below, The Telegraph scrutinises the individuals referenced by court files and unpicks the intricate social and professional relationships linking them together.

Prince Andrew

Who? The Duke of York

First met Epstein: Circa 1999 through mutual friend Ghislaine Maxwell

Allegation: His prior legal battles with Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) are well documented; the newly released files claim that Johanna Sjoberg allegedly sat on the Duke’s lap at a party in the East 71st Street mansion during “Easter 2001”. Giuffre was allegedly sitting in a chair opposite and the Duke of York allegedly placed his hand on Sjoberg’s breast.

Connections: Plentiful. The Duke of York and Donald Trump were pictured together at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on February 12 2000. Trump was separately pictured with Jeffrey Epstein at the same party. In a 2015 interview, Donald Trump also told reporters to “ask Prince Andrew” when questioned about what went on at Jeffrey Epstein’s “cesspool” private island. The Duke of York and Bill Clinton were also pictured playing golf together in 1999. One of Epstein’s pilots, David Rodgers, alleged that he had flown from Morocco to New York with Epstein, Maxwell, the Duke, Bill Clinton and Doug Band in July 2002.

Juan Alessi, who worked for Epstein from 1991 to 2006, has alleged that the Duke attended naked pool parties at Epstein’s Florida home 19 years ago and that massage tables would be set up for the Duke of York.

Statement: Virginia Giuffre and the Duke reached an out-of-court settlement. The Duke of York has said he “regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.

Michael Jackson

Who? Global pop star whose career veered into controversy after allegations of inappropriate relationships with young children.

First met Epstein: It is unclear when Jackson first met Epstein, but the pair are thought to have been associated perhaps as far back as the Eighties or Nineties given the number of high-profile connections they share.

Allegation: Johanna Sjoberg claims she met the late pop star and other celebrities at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, according to newly unsealed court records.

Connections: Jackson had quite a long and involved relationship with Donald Trump: they first met in 1988 at Jackson’s Madison Square Gardens concert. By 1989, Jackson was spending time with Trump’s children. Apparently Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley “got to know each other” at Mar-a-Lago in 1994 (according to Trump’s book The Art of the Comeback) and hid out in Trump Tower, during the first months of their marriage.

Jackson attended Bill Clinton’s inauguration party in 1993, where he sang Don’t Stop with Fleetwood Mac. He also performed at a 2002 Democrat fundraiser at the New York Apollo, with Clinton alleging that the performer helped to save his party from financial distress.

Jackson narrated the audiobook of Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time. Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed on Michael Jackson in 2019 and found common cause with the much-maligned singer, stating: “I worry about this [instance of posthumous allegations] myself since I have been falsely accused of sexual misconduct by two women I never met.”

Statement: The Michael Jackson Estate has not yet released a statement regarding the allegations.

Donald Trump

Who? Former US president, businessman and property magnate.

First met Epstein: Trump’s ties to Maxwell and her late father, the publishing mogul Robert Maxwell, go back to the late 1980s. It is unclear whether Ghislaine Maxwell first introduced Trump and Epstein, who socialised together at least as early as 1992. In 2002, Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy” in an interview with New York magazine. But in 2019, he told reporters he “was not a fan” of Epstein and that the two had had a “falling out” and not spoken for around 15 years.

Allegation: Trump is briefly mentioned in Wednesday’s filings. Epstein reportedly “called up” Trump and visited one of his casinos after his private plane was diverted to Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Connections: Donald Trump met Michael Jackson in the midst of his tour for the album Bad at Madison Square Gardens in March 1988. The pair remained friendly and Trump supported Jackson through various allegations of child molestation made against the singer.

Statement: The former president has distanced himself from Epstein, despite their friendship in the 1990s.

Bill Clinton

Who? Former US president

First met Epstein: Jeffrey Epstein was pictured shaking hands with Mr Clinton, alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, at a White House event in 1993. In 2002, the former president travelled on Epstein’s private jet on a visit to Africa to discuss international development. This was one of at least four trips Clinton took on Epstein’s jet.

Allegation: Jeffrey Epstein told one of his alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg, that Bill Clinton “likes them young”, according to newly released court filings. Virginia Giuffre said she did not recall flying to Epstein’s private island with Bill Clinton, contradicting prior reporting that said she’d been in a helicopter with the former president.

Connections: Has socialised or dined with many on the list, including Stephen Hawking and the Duke of York, and worked with Doug Band from 1995. According to the Enquirer, Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen was on board Epstein’s private jet, along with Mr Clinton, when it flew from a Japanese naval airport to Brunei on 25 may 2002.

Statement: In an earlier statement, Angel Urena, Bill Clinton’s spokesperson, said: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

Bill Richardson

Who? Former governor of New Mexico who was also US ambassador to the UN and served in the Clinton administration.

First met Epstein: Not clear.

Allegation: Virginia Giuffre said in the new documents that she was forced to have sex with Richardson, who denied this. Johanna Sjoberg claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell went to dinner with Bill Richardson on one occasion when Sjoberg was visiting the ranch in New Mexico. Neither of the two women recalled exact dates.

Connections: Richardson was a friend of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who described him as a “devoted public servant and skilled diplomat” in a public statement after his death.

Statement: A spokesperson for Richardson, who was not charged with any crime, denied that he had ever met Virginia Giuffre.

Doug Band

Who? Businessman and lawyer who was counsellor and assistant to Bill Clinton, working with Clinton from 1995

First met Epstein: In 2002, when Clinton and Epstein went on a trip together.

Allegation: He is named in the documents in relation to Clinton, but no specific allegations are made.

Connections: Ghislaine Maxwell told officials “I was friends with Doug” in court documents. She described a trip they took with Bill Clinton as “very fast-paced” and “very tiring” when asked. In a tell-all piece with Vanity Fair, he claimed that Chelsea Clinton was close with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Statement: Doug Band told Vanity Fair that he had tried to “push Epstein out of Clinton’s orbit” after the 2002 trip.

Alan Dershowitz

Who? Lawyer and former professor at Harvard Law School.

First met Epstein: Around 1993, according to his interview with The Harvard Crimson, when he said: “Jeffrey has so much money that you can’t give him anything. The only gift you can give him is interesting people, and someone gave me to him as a gift.”

Allegation: Virginia Giuffre previously alleged that Dershowitz had been involved in sexual misconduct, claiming she had been compelled to have sex with him. However, all suits were settled in 2022 when Giuffre said she may have “made a mistake in identifying Dershowitz”.

Connections: He was a member of Donald Trump’s legal team when the former president was being tried on impeachment charges in the Senate. Dershowitz met Leslie Wexner in September 1996 when he attended a party at his Ohio estate with Epstein, according to The New Yorker. He told the magazine: “I was Jeffrey Epstein’s intellectual gift to Leslie Wexner.”

He told The Harvard Crimson: “He [Epstein] loves bringing people together. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.” Describing his friendship with Epstein, he said: “We cut each other off all the time because we just get it.”

Statement: “I want everything out, every document, every piece of paper, half-truths or lies. And I wanted them out for personal reasons, because I know that they would prove what I’ve said from day one that I did nothing wrong.”

Stephen Hawking

Who? World-renowned physicist and professor at the University of Cambridge.

First met Epstein: Photographs released in 2015 show the Cambridge physicist was hosted on Epstein’s private Caribbean island before the billionaire was first charged in 2016. He was one of 21 scientists who attended a conference on gravity in May 2006 that was funded by Epstein.

Allegation: An email written by Epstein in 2015 alleged Hawking had participated in an underage orgy. It said: “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaintances, and family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.”

Connections: He became friends with Bill Clinton in 1998, when he was invited by Hillary Clinton to deliver the Millennium Lecture. In a public letter written in 2018, Clinton said “I will always be grateful for his friendship” and praised his “big, brave heart”.

Statement: Hawking died before the allegations were made public. The Stephen Hawking Estate have not yet published a statement responding to them.

Jean-Luc Brunel

Who? French modelling scout whose agency, MC2, is believed to have been used as a cover for Epstein’s sex trafficking ring by prosecutors. He was a close friend of Epstein and was awaiting trial on charges that he raped underage girls when he killed himself in a Paris jail in 2022.

First met Epstein: Brunel was based in New York City in 1995 where he may have first crossed paths with Epstein. From 2000 to 2005, he flew dozens of times on Epstein’s private jet.

Allegation: That he helped procure more than a thousand women on behalf of Epstein and that underage girls were made to have sex with him. Brunel provided passports for girls as young as 12 to “work” as models in the US, according to a 2014 court filing.

Connections: He lived for a while in an apartment in Trump Tower, but moved out in 1999.

Statement: At the time, his lawyer Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt said Brunel “firmly contests accusations in the press” and “will reserve his statements for justice officials”.

Frederic Fekkai

Who? The hair stylist to the stars owned up-scale salons in New York and LA

First met Epstein Unclear: Fekkai first moved from France to New York in 1979 at the age of 21

Allegation: In a 2016 deposition with Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s accusers, she was asked by a lawyer: “Did you ever hear or observe Jeffrey talking on the phone about Frédéric Fekkai?” Sjoberg claimed: “I heard him call someone, and say, ‘Fekkai is in Hawaii… Can we find some girls for him?’”

Connections: Styled models for the catwalk and magazine shoots, and his celebrity clients included Hillary Clinton (whose husband, Bill Clinton, is also named on the documents) and Claudia Schiffer, girlfriend of David Copperfield from 1994-1999.

Fekkai was also asked by a team that included “NBC representative Donald Trump” to serve as a judge for the Miss USA pageant in 2005. His haircare brand also secured investment from a company owned by Leslie Wexner, who employed Epstein as a financier. Epstein regularly visited Fekkai’s salon with girls in tow.

Statement: No statement has been made.

Tom Pritzker

Who? US businessman and billionaire Hyatt hotels heir.

First met Epstein: Was friendly with Epstein and was dining regularly at his house by 2003.

Allegation: Virginia Giuffre said: “I was instructed by Ghislaine to go and give him an erotic massage... The word ‘massage’ is what they would use. That’s their code word.”

Connections: In 2009, Epstein allegedly tried to woo Nicholas and Thomas Pritzker by inviting them to meet a virtual reality inventor and claimed he could translate mathematical theory into financial strengths; a source close to the family told The New York Times that they never considered investing in his services.

In 2011, Epstein was discussing a multi-billion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase executives and wrote in emails to them that he could involve Bill Gates (who is connected to many on the released list, but not named on them himself) and Thomas Pritzker. Epstein seems to have stayed in touch because he had six diary meetings with Pritzker (including one which Gates was also involved in) during 2014.

The assault on Giuffre allegedly happened when Epstein and his associates were in the south of France celebrating Naomi Campbell’s 31st birthday. Campbell was introduced to Epstein through her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, 73, an Italian businessman who worked as the commercial director of Benetton Formula.

Statement: “This is the same false and isolated allegation that was published and vehemently denied more than four years ago. Pritzker continues to vehemently deny it.”

Glenn Dubin

Who? American investor, hedge fund manager and principal of Dubin & Co, as well as the co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management.

First met Epstein: Mr Dubin’s wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden, dated Jeffrey Epstein in the early 1980s. They remained friends after their break-up, and she met Mr Dubin in the early 1990s (marrying in 1994) so she could have introduced them in the early 1990s.

Allegation: Virginia Giuffre said in a court deposition: “I’m telling you that Ghislaine told me to go to Glenn Dubin and give him a massage, which means sex.” Ms Giuffre says he was the first person she was asked to “give a massage to”. During her trial, Maxwell was asked: “Did you ever send Virginia to Glenn’s condo at the Breakers to give him a massage?” She replied: “I have never instructed Virginia to have sex with anybody ever.”

Connections: Epstein and Glenn Dubin also worked together in business after his marriage to Eva; in 2008 Epstein invested millions of dollars in Glenn Dubin’s hedge fund. Dubin and fellow business magnate Leslie Wexner were also on the advisory council of Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership.

Statement: A Dubin spokesperson said in a statement in 2019, when Giuffre’s allegations were previously made public, that “Glenn and Eva Dubin are outraged by the allegations against them in the unsealed court records and categorically reject them.”

Leslie Wexner

Who? Billionaire retail mogul who founded Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bath & Body Works and more.

First met Epstein: Reportedly circa 1986

Allegations: Allegedly the source of Epstein’s wealth. The newly released court documents say that when Ghislaine Maxwell was asked: “Did you ever provide Virginia Roberts with an outfit, an outfit of a sexual nature to wear for Les Wexner?” Maxwell said: “Categorically no.”

Connections: Reportedly introduced by a mutual friend, the insurance executive Robert Meister. The two quickly bonded; Epstein became Wexner’s financial adviser and later (in 1991) held his power of attorney. In 2003, Epstein told Vanity Fair that “People have said it’s like we have one brain between two of us: each has a side.”

Epstein first met Bill Clinton while lobbying for a change in trade laws on Wexner’s behalf. The New York townhouse where many of the sexual assaults on underage girls were alleged to have taken place was reportedly gifted by Wexner to Epstein. Wexner first met the lawyer Alan Dershowitz after Epstein flew Dershowitz (the pair were already friends) to Wexner’s birthday party in 1996. Wexner was on the advisory council of Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership alongside the hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. Frédéric Fekkai’s haircare brand had received investment from a company backed by L Brands – another of Leslie Wexner’s companies.

Wexner broke ties with Epstein in 2007 following the financial advisor’s arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution a year before.

Statement: After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Wexner reportedly sent a letter to L Brands’ employees stating that he was “NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment” and “would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people”.

Nadia Marcinkova

Who? Slovakian-born pilot, flight instructor and chief executive of Aviloop, an aviation website. Named as a “potential co-conspirator of Epstein” by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. She was the regular pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express”.

First met Epstein: Epstein had previously described Nadia Marcinko (also known as Nada Marcinkova) as his “sex slave” after bringing her as a teenager to Palm Beach, in official police reports, according to New York magazine.

Allegation: Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome have both alleged that she was involved in sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Connections: Her online business is based at an address in New York (301 E. 66th and Second Avenue) that is in a property owned by Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein. Former MC2 bookkeeper Maritza Vasquez alleged that Marcinko came to New York through Jean-Luc Brunel’s model agency, MCR2, in 2000, according to The Guardian and Daily Mail.

Statement: At the time, her lawyers told the media: “Nadia wishes to express her compassion and support for her fellow survivors who also fell prey to Jeffrey Epstein’s predatory abusive behaviour.”