Matthew Perry reportedly assaulted women and lied about sobriety in lead-up to death

Matthew Perry assaulted at least two women and lied about his sobriety in the lead-up to his death, according to reports.

In October last year, the Friends star, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A post-mortem examination concluded he died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

In his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, Perry claimed he was finally sober.

But he had been lying about his sobriety while he was on tour to promote his book in 2022, three sources told US Weekly.

Perry did not properly address his mental health, choosing instead to deal with his issues by isolating himself, they claimed.

“Since [Friends ended], he was set financially and didn’t have to work, so it created an environment to use,” a source said.

“He was verbally, emotionally and physically abusive,” they added. “All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim.”

Brian Ach Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on February 17, 2015, in New York.

‘He had terrible abandonment issues’

Another source said Perry “wasn’t a horrible human being. [But] he was so warped in his addiction that he wasn’t himself and the man he should be”.

Perry is accused of throwing a coffee table at Molly Hurwitz, his ex-fiancee, after she confronted him about a gift he had bought for someone he met on a dating app on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“He hated that she dumped him, and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

It also alleged Perry met young women on dating apps whom he would ask to deliver drugs to his mansion.

Perry also allegedly assaulted his best friend and sober companion Morgan Moses, 37, in 2022, during a confrontation over his drug abuse.

Rich Fury Matthew Perry arrives at the 2014 premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor is claimed to have become “irate” and “threw [Moses] into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed”.

Perry, who had reportedly been known to punch walls and flip tables during moments of anger, was said to be “mortified” and attempted to smooth things over.

“He was panicking because the person who was always by his side had left him,” they said, adding that the two had unsuccessfully tried to remain friends.

“This time, he took threats and hints of violence into actual violence”, they added.