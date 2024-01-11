Pete Davidson was 'so high' on ketamine during Aretha Franklin's funeral: 'I have to live with that'

Comedian Pete Davidson has expressed regret after revealing he attended Aretha Franklin’s funeral “so high” on ketamine.

The 30-year-old’s recent Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, released on January 9, saw the Saturday Night Live alum reflect on his drug addiction amongst other topics.

“I was on a drug for the past two and half, three years called Ketamine. What a time,” he says in the special, according to The Independent.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed.”

The comedian spoke about attending funerals while high, including Franklin’s in 2018, which he attended as the guest of then-fiancé Ariana Grande.

“I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s f..... up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that,” Davidson says.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Pete Davidson’s recent Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, released on January 9, saw the Saturday Night Live alum reflect on his drug addiction amongst other topics.

“Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?”

Davidson continued by revealing he attempted to make a joke with Franklin’s grieving family while high.

“If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f... are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing,” he says.

“I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.’”

Universal Davidson revealed he attempted to make a joke with Franklin’s grieving family while high.

In New Zealand, Ketamine is categorised as a Class C controlled substance under the Medicines Act, and has been used as a battlefield anaesthetic, veterinary medicine, and a party drug.

The drug is described as a dissociative type experience that can bring on numbness and hallucinations. Taking too much at one time can cause an out-of-body experience known as a “k-hole”.

Ongoing studies have proven it is effective in treating patients living with chronic depression, anxiety, and alcohol issues.

Davidson has said in the past that he has used the drug to treat his depression.

Where to get help for addiction