Selena Gomez vows to quit social media after causing chaos on it

It was the whisper heard around the world, but now, Selena Gomez probably regrets making such a fuss.

The actor/singer caused a stir at the Golden Globes on Monday, after a video of what the star likely assumed was a private conversation between friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral online.

In the days since, Gomez has inspired a string of headlines as the story blows further and further out of proportion, leading the star to announce a break from social media.

So, how did things get so out of hand?

Okay, what’s the sitch here?

Didn’t anyone ever tell you that loose lips sink ships?

Casually catching up with Swift and Sperry to drop some good old-fashioned gossip, Gomez seemed not to realise she had cameras on her from multiple angles ready to make her into a viral moment.

In the most circulated clip, the 31-year-old joins Swift and Sperry’s table to whisper something that makes the singer gasp and the actress’ jaw drop, while Gomez dramatically nods along to their reactions.

Despite having no solid evidence, a post from a pop culture dedicated X/Twitter account went viral after alleging Gomez had told Swift she had been stopped from getting selfie with actor Timothée Chalamet by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The claim was based off loose lip-reading, and maybe a whole lot of imagination, but you don’t need a journalism degree to make a post on social media.

Let this serve as a lesson to awards shows, too: maybe celebrities need their privacy to gossip just as much as the rest of us.

So, Selena responded?

She did, but instead of putting a band-aid over the situation, somehow things seemed to only get worse.

Responding to an E! News headline on Instagram reading “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes?”, Gomez took to the comment section to break her silence: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone [sic] business.”

If she hoped to quell rumours, the response did the opposite – equipped with the knowledge that Gomez was talking about someone else, not Chalamet or Jenner, led social media to assume the “friends” hooking up are Gomez’s Only Murders in The Building co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep.

The veteran actors sat together at the same table as Gomez during the Golden Globes, though a spokesperson for Short told People Magazine the stars “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Later, the star shared a post on her Instagram story featuring new boyfriend Benny Blanco, writing that she would be “off social media for a while” to focus on “what really matters.”

Okay, so she’s off social media now?

Well, no – she shared a new Instagram post on Thursday afternoon promoting a video of herself cooking with Gordon Ramsay.

Jordan Strauss Gomez shared a post on her Instagram story featuring new boyfriend Benny Blanco, writing that she would be “off social media for a while” to focus on “what really matters.”)

It is unclear if Gomez considers closing the Instagram app as having a break from the platform, or if making a few promotional posts is fair game.

She’s taken social media breaks before, most recently in October, citing “hate, violence and terror” across the world as her reason.

She also took a break in February, telling her TikTok followers “I’m 30, I’m too old for this” amid a rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber. Three days later, she was back on social media.

In her intermission, more Gomez news has dropped: she’ll be portraying Linda Ronstadt in her upcoming biopic, according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

Before announcing her social media break, the singer shared a photo of Ronstadt’s memoir, Simple Dreams.

So, is she staying off social media, or not?

Only she has those answers for you.

The singer will likely make a full return to social media sometime soon – in December, she posted a response to a fan online which revealed her latest album would be arriving “in 2 months”.

Until next time, Selena.