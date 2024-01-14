Jason Momoa has been left houseless, but not homeless

Actor Jason Momoa says he’s been left “houseless, but not homeless” since his divorce with his wife Lisa Bonet was finalised in January.

In an interview with People, he said that he hadn’t yet had the time to settle down and find himself permanent accomodation as he had been “going from movie to movie.”

Despite being worth an estimated US$40 million, the Hollywood star said he had never purchased real estate.

“I’m excited to one day,” he said. “I grew up not working that much... When the kids were young, it's just hard getting jobs.”

Momoa has a daughter, Lola Iolani, 16, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with Bonet.

The Aquaman thespian told People that he hoped to slow down soon, but said he was “doing fine” despite being on the road all the time with film commitments.

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Presenter Lisa Bonet (L) and actor Jason Momoa pose during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

“Everyone's like, ‘Jason Momoa's homeless.’ I'm like, ‘Relax. I got a f...ing sleeping bag,’" he said.

Momoa said that he had become used to having a busy schedule, and it would “feel weird” not to be working.

“And if you do what you love, then you're like, ‘This is not work. I'm helping out with the movies that I really love.’”

He visited New Zealand in August last year to launch his vodka brand Meili at a swanky event at the Sugar Club.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF/Stuff Jason Momoa cruising around Ponsonby when he was last spotted in New Zealand.

However, he previously revealed that he and his wife had struggled to pay bills following his appearance on Game of Thrones.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones.

"I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

Things began to change for him after he was first cast as the character Aquaman in the Batman v Superman film, he said.