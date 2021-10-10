Rookie efforts see Jeremy Clarkson win big farming award

You don’t have to be an experienced farmer to win farming awards in the UK – the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has just awarded Jeremy Clarkson (formerly of Top Gear) the NFU’s 2021 Farming Champion of the Year.

Clarkson, who is much more at home behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, now drives a slow tractor on his 1000-acre (404ha) farm in Chipping Norton in the Cotswalds – which he calls Diddly Squat Farm.

It all sounds very quaint, but through his Amazon show Clarkson’s Farm, the NFU says he has showcased the realities of farming on his farm in Oxfordshire to millions of viewers, who enjoy his outspoken views on farming and no-nonsense approach.

SUPPLIED Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson isn't driving anything fast in his new series Clarkson's Farm, but he has just won the NFU Farming Champion of the Year Award.

“Much of what was seen in the first series on Amazon Prime Video, has rung true with many farmers. It has also brought an understanding of many of the issues faced by farmers to the British public – from profit margins to diversification.

When the show first aired in June this year, Stuff reviewer James Croot said: “Despite pushing 60 and having smoked almost three-quarters of a million cigarettes, Clarkson has decided that, with his ‘chap from the village’ retiring, it might just be time to try looking after the property himself.”

Supplied Jeremy Clarkson makes an application to be Britain's Farmer of the Year.

In that first episode the rookie farmer boasted he was “basically Alan Sugar in wellies”.

But about that tractor: Croot said when Clarkson discovered the local dealership only sold a “feeble” 45-horsepower tractor, he ordered up a “humongous Lamborghini R8 that not only proves too big for his barn, but also incompatible with any other equipment and requires a working knowledge of the German language to operate”.

“Likewise, he has no time for man’s best friend when a barking search and rescue drone could do the job for potentially a fraction of the cost.”

Supplied Overkill? Clarkson tries out an enormous Lamborghini R8 tractor, whicih won’t fit into his barn.

But here’s what NFU President Minette Batters said: “When it comes to recognising someone who has done their best to showcase British food and farming over the past 12 months, no-one has earned this award more than Jeremy Clarkson.

“His show has really resonated with the public, brought alive the ups and downs of our industry to a huge new audience, and transported British farming into the living rooms of families across the country.”

Acknowledging the extraordinarily tough time that farmers have been having recently, Minette said, “It’s been such a challenging time for British farming over the past 12 months; as key workers our farmers have kept shelves stocked with British food and dealt with extreme weather events.

Supplied You don’t want to know what’s in these bottles, but the colour should be a clue.

“Now, they are battling labour shortages, supply chain disruption and rising costs, which are causing severe problems for essential food producing businesses.

“Through all of this, Jeremy Clarkson has been a vocal champion for the British farming industry. His enthusiasm comes through in spades and his overwhelming and continued support for the NFU’s Back British Farming campaign makes him a very deserving winner of this prestigious award.”