MasterChef NZ contestant hits out at show in lengthy online tirade

Otago woman and MasterChef NZ contestant Felina Kee has made allegations of manipulation and dishonesty against the reality show.

Warner Bros. Discovery says contestant’s claims “can easily be refuted”.

Contestant believes show is “psychological manipulation”, claims deliberately faulty cooking equipment is used and alleges elimination decisions are made before food is tasted.

Judge Nadia Lim says “there was not one decision that was not based on the food by us judges”.

A MasterChef NZ contestant claims she fled the show in the middle of the night because she alleges production of the show amounted to “psychological manipulation”.

A spokesperson for broadcast network Warner Bros. Discovery said “these false and malicious claims can easily be refuted in the event this matter proceeds further”.

Otago woman Felina Kee made the allegations in a 50-minute social media video, posted on Friday to her Facebook page Food by Felina.

She claimed that when she wanted to leave the show, an “executive producer” “offered to give me inside information about the next challenge so that I would have an unfair advantage over the others, if I would just stay”.

MasterChef NZ judges Michael Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaugh Mabee.

Kee claimed eliminations were not based on cooking.

“They [contestants] could have cooked Michelin star food, they were never going to get in because of what MasterChef deemed as their personalities. So it started to show a real manipulative, kind of convoluted situation and way of doing things that I was not a fan of at all,” Kee said.

Judge Michael Dearth was commenting on the food without the judges having tasted it, she said.

“So we’re standing in there and I’m like oh my gosh, it didn’t matter what our food tasted like, it didn’t matter how our food had been cooked, the judges had made a decision, most likely based on what they had been told by the director, on which contestant’s food was going to go through,” she said.

MasterChef NZ contestant Felina Kee has thrown the show into controversy on the eve of its new-season premiere.

MasterChef NZ is scheduled to return to air on Sunday, after the last domestic edition of the show in 2015.

Kee claimed a pressure cooker she was given to use on the show was faulty.

During a challenge where they were using barbecues, Kee said she asked for a hair tie.

“When I said this to the different crew members, both of them laughed and said, when I said ‘I’m scared I’m going to set my hair on fire’, they laughed and said ‘well at least it would make for good TV’,” Kee claimed.

“It became apparent that my health and safety on the set wasn’t important at all.”

Kee said she went and got a hair tie during a break.

MasterChef NZ returns after a seven year absence to Three with judges Nadia Lim, Vaughan Mabee and Michael Dearth.

Contestants were allegedly made to take off their watches “so that we didn’t know really what the time was”, and the time on the clock in the studio was moved backward and forward, she said.

Show judge, prominent New Zealand food industry figure and former show contestant Nadia Lim said she did not know why Kee had made the allegations.

“But I can 110% guarantee you, hand on heart, that the three of us judges tasted every single dish. And we take our jobs and reputations very seriously.”

“There was not one decision that was not based on the food by us judges,” Lim said.

MasterChef NZ judge Nadia Lim, centre, says an allegation she and fellow judges did not taste the food before eliminations were decided is untrue.

“I don’t know [why Kee made the allegations] you would have to go and ask her.”

Lim said she “could not tell” if more people would watch the show because of this controversy, and did not comment when asked if she would consider defamation action.

The Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said “the allegations are not true and many are highly defamatory. Repeating these allegations in a story would expose Stuff to serious legal risk”.

“These comments seriously defame the production company, the series, its broadcaster, the format owners, the judges, talent appearing in, and crew working on the series,” the spokesperson said.

All contestants on the show were police vetted and interviewed by a registered cognitive behavioural therapist psychologist before they entered the show to ensure it was appropriate for them to participate, the spokesperson said.

Contestants were looked after “extremely well”, the spokesperson said, including five-star accommodation, an allowance, food, breaks, and a dedicated person on-hand to keep them informed of the production process and attend to any needs or concerns they had.

“Catering and hydration is available on set at all times. They have additional support from the producer, health and safety officer, an onset nurse, the production manager and the story producers. Their well-being is our constant concern.”