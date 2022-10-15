'One of the funniest people I've met.' Harry Potter co-stars pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the franchise. .

Former Harry Potter co-stars have paid tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, 72, who died on Friday (local time) in hospital in Scotland.

Among his many legendary roles, Coltrane played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise. Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry, wrote: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Supplied Actor Robbie Coltrane presented the documentary series Robbie Coltrane's Critical Evidence.

And Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise wrote on her Insta story: “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” Watson continued. “Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

DARLA KHAZEI/AP Daniel Radcliffe, left, and Robbie Coltrane were photographed arriving for the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone New York premiere in 2001. (FIle photo)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted: "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

And actor Bonnie Wright, who played Ginney Weasley in the Harry Potter films wrote: “Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character!

Dave Benett/Getty Images Flashback: Actors Robbie Coltrane, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton at the 'Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone' DVD launch party held on platform 9 3/4, King's Cross Station on 8 May 2002, in London.

“Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace.”

Coltrane was famed for many other roles, including the lead in the 1990s TV series Cracker, and a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.