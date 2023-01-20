Stephen Colbert wants to be flower girl at Jacinda Ardern's wedding

PM Jacinda Ardern appears on Stephen Colbert in New York on May 25, 2020.

American comedian Stephen Colbert says he wants to be the flower girl at Jacinda Ardern’s wedding.

In the latest episode of his talk show, Colbert jokes about his visit to New Zealand, takes a dig at Canadian and British leaders Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson, and of course, tells a sheep joke.

In a characteristically rapid-fire speech, Colbert gives his American audience a summary of Ardern’s unexpected resignation.

“This is the biggest story to rock New Zealand since ‘Dave spots new sheep’,” he jokes.

Clips of Ardern’s resignation speech are played while Colbert reacts. She addresses fiancee Clarke Gayford, saying: “And to Clarke, let’s finally get married.”

“Clarke, you better say yes,” Colbert responds.

“I’m saving the date, put me down for fish, because you two have found your flower girl.” He throws a flourish of white rose petals from a basket to go along with his offer.

Between clips of Ardern’s comments that she has “no longer [has] enough in the tank”, Colbert expresses mock surprise.

“She’s leaving because it’s the right thing to do? She didn’t lose an election or steal classified documents or have a Boris Johnson sex party? Are you kiwis sure you know how democracy works?”

Colbert is also dismayed the Prime Minister will no longer be able to pick him up from Auckland Airport – on his previous visit, at Ardern’s invitation, the pair did carpool karaoke of Bohemian Rhapsody on the way back from the airport.

“You’re the only world leader that I’m friends with! Don’t make me start hanging out with Justin Trudeau! Sure, he’s pretty to look at but he smells like hot yoga and poutine,” quips Colbert.

Ardern has been a frequent guest on The Late Show since her election in 2017. As well as joking and sharing personal stories, she spoke at length about the Texas school shooting in 2022.

There was a serious note to Colbert’s farewell monologue too – Ardern receives loud cheers from the crowd when Colbert mentions the firearms reform passed in the wake of the Christchurch massacre.

“Well done. Brava. ... Please rest up, because we need you to come to America to run in 2024.”