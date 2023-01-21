Elton John drops another 200 tickets for Christchurch show

Elton John fans who missed out on a ticket to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Christchurch show on Tuesday night, January 24, have a second chance to score some at midday, Saturday, when an extra 200 tickets will be offered.

The show, at Orangetheory Stadium, sold out earlier this week, and The Rocketman’s promoter and production teams have been working overtime at the venue to score more seats.

Frontier Touring says an “extremely limited number of A-block seats”, and some others in various locations on the Field, will open for sale at 12 noon today from Ticketmaster.

The touring contingent of Elton’s team will arrive at Orangetheory Stadium from Monday, and some more seats may be able to be released then. Patrons are advised to check the Ticketmaster site.

Supplied Elton John kicked off his set with a black and gold top coat and gold shoes in Newcastle last Sunday night, on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been receiving rave reviews in Australia over the past week. The Melbourne Age reviewer wrote: “But man, you could almost believe he’d never played Rocket Man before in his life, the way it swelled and wailed into a symphony of unexplored harmonies and exhilarating instrumental codas. Of the two dozen songs, nearly all hits of course, this one felt like a kind of miracle, a fantastic revelation inside something you thought you knew backwards. That’s the gift of a timeless song, and a great band committed enough to find it.”

And this from the Newcastle Herald: “There aren't many concerts these days where you actually feel like you're witnessing a slice of history playing out before your very eyes. Sir Elton John's first show in Newcastle on Sunday night at McDonald Jones Stadium felt like a moment in history. This was an ‘event’ with a capital E”.

Supplied With no portable mic, the Rocket Man was silent when he left his piano, but his smiles and gestures said it all.

Meanwhile, Christchurch concert-goers are urged to allow plenty of time to get to the venue on the night of the concert and aim to be seated by 7pm, as Elton is on stage at 7.30pm sharp. They are also advised to either print or download/screenshot tickets to their preferred mobile device and to ensure smartphones were fully charged.

“It’s one ticket or barcode per person, so make sure you’ve distributed tickets to guests and friends before you get to the venue.”