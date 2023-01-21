Miley Cyrus takes Spotify record for most-streamed song in a week

Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival in England last June. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

A three-minute, 19-second song from Miley Cyrus has broken all Spotify records to be the most-streamed song in a single week.

The star’s latest release, Flowers, had logged 101,838,799 views by Saturday morning NZ time, and the streaming service announced on social media that she can now “buy her own Flowers and break her own records”.

The song reached the 100 million point on Friday NZ time, with number of streams per day increasing throughout the week.

Flowers will be on Cyrus’s new album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due for release on March 10, 2023. The star has been teasing her new song on social media, and the fans have not been slow to comment on the release, with one commenting, “This is what you hear at the gates of heaven.”

Many others say they have the song on repeat,as they lap up an insta post of Cyrus singing in the shower, and a chorus that’s all about being strong after a breakup: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand; talking myself for hours, say things you don’t understand. I can take myself dancing, I can hold my own hand. I can love me better than you can.”

Hot competition during the week came from SZA’s Kill Bill and Anti-Hero from Taylor Swift.

The Guiness Book of Records notes the previous most-streamed song on Spotify in a single week was Adele’s Easy on Me with 84,952,932 for the week ending 21 October 2021. Olivia Rodriguez follows with Good 4U and Driver’s License respectively.

Three days ago, Stuff reported from Pop Tart that the internet lost its mind over the many, many conspiracy theories about the music video’s meaning and the significance of her lyrics.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Miley Cyrus has sparked huge speculation among many fans with her lyrics, which they believe reference her ex's former liaisons.

“This was QAnon for musical tweens, as fans claimed to find Easter eggs in every freeze-frame of Cyrus’ new video clip. It was a stunning riposte to her ex-husband. It was, according to one commentator, a memory lane tour through the exact locales where Liam Hemsworth’s rumoured affairs took place.”