James Corden, Will Smith, Adam Levine and the other famous people who were cancelled in 2022

Another year, another busy calendar of celebrities behaving badly (or just plain strangely) – 2022 seemed to feature striking examples of A-list actors, comedians, and pop stars all carrying on in new and inappropriate ways.

From the Will Smith slap heard around the world, to the anti-social antics of James Corden, 2022 had our jaws dropping at extremely bizarre celebrity behaviour.

Chris Pizzello Will Smith hit presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars.

‘Cancel culture’ describes the moment of mass withdrawal of public support for a popular figure. These celebrities who came under the lens of ‘cancel culture’, or accountability culture as Graham Norton termed it, in 2022 wear their own scarlett letter.

Nonetheless, all the ones included have managed to find fresh publicity, forgiving fans, or new media outlets to showcase their views and provide them with a renewed voice.

In order to distinguish between “cancelled” behaviour and “criminal” actions, the likes of Kevin Spacey, Armie Hammer, and Louis CK have been excluded from this list (they are busy appearing on judges’ call sheets instead).

We unravel the reasons for their cancellation, how the backlash played out, and what their fates now hold in store.

James Corden

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images James Corden was unapologetic about his expletive-filled rants at NYC restaurant Balthazar

What did he do?

As the age-old adage goes, "If someone is nice to you but rude to the waiter, they are not a nice person." The world discovered this about James Corden this year, as revelations about his notoriously impolite restaurant behaviour became public.

The Late, Late Show host came under fire after reports emerged that Corden “yelled like crazy” at waiters of NYC’s star-hangout restaurant, Balthazar.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” the restaurant’s owner Keith McNally wrote in an Instagram post post. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.

“James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself,’” McNally wrote.

What was the backlash?

Balthazar barred Corden from dining at the renowned eatery after it accused him of "abusive" behaviour toward staffers.

What’s the latest?

In a smooth about-face, McNally announced that he had reversed Corden’s ban from the restaurant.

At the time his antics were made public, Corden had already announced plans to retire from his hosting duties on The Late, Late Show, and has recently been the lead of BBC’s new Jed Mercurio drama, Mammals.

Variety reported he is likely returning to the UK after his eight-year run on the show.

Whether the world has yet forgiven Corden for his performance in Cats, however, is a different question entirely.

Ye

Calla Kessler/The Washington Post President Donald Trump meets with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West

What did he do?

Kanye West - a divorced shoe salesman with a Hitler obsession and the fashion sense of Zoolander - obliterated his billionaire status, reputation, and fanbase with a trail of anti-semitic comments - as brands severed ties, stations stopped airing his music, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to social media to call out his "hate speech."

Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, GAP, Foot Locker, Peloton, and even Madame Tussauds all cut links with the rapper, who was kicked out when he turned up uninvited to Skechers offices to propose a collaboration (it’s not clear whether West knows that Skechers CEO, Robert Greenberg, is Jewish).

What was the backlash?

How long do you have?

Ye’s vitriol was globally condemned, with everybody from politicians to talkshow pundits blasting the rapper’s anti-semitism and noting its real-world ramifications for the Jewish community.

The Kardashians swiftly sought to distance themselves from the rapper, as his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian continued to fray.

What’s the latest?

Ye’s new extreme speech has been embraced the Conservative right in America.

As he was seen cosying up to the likes of far-right figures Nick Fuentes, he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, had repeated coverage in Fox News, and paid a special visit to Donald Trump.

In November, Ye announced his candidacy for the US Presidency in the 2024 elections, running as an Independent candidate.

Chrissy Teigen

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chrissy Teigen’s collaboration with NZ’s very own The Caker left a sour taste in some mouths.

What did she do?

From her latest baking scandal to bullying allegations, model Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy.

The 36-year-old was called out by Kiwi baker Jordan Rondel aka The Caker, for releasing a line of cake mixes which Rondel felt bore striking similarities to a cake mix line the two had collaborated on a month prior, leaving her “shocked.”

Last year, former assistant to Teigen, Courtney Stodden, accused the influencer of cyberbullying, receiving public and private threats from the former Lip Sync Battle host.

What was the backlash?

These were not Teigen’s first controversial comments, and so not her first voyage through the ringer of media.

The Caker reached out to Teigen for an explanation, but Craving’s, Teigen’s business that distributed the hotly contested kits, denied there were any similarities.

What’s the latest?

Teigen’s following on social media has increased considerably since these events, and Craving's continues to roll out the cookie and cake mix kits.

Rondel has not made any statements since her initial reaction.

Teigen is now pregnant with another content opportunity – I mean, child.

Adam Levine

Stuff The lead singer of Maroon 5 had his Instagram DMs exposed for the world to see.

What did he do?

By now you’ve heard about Maroon 5 frontman’s cheating text scandal that engulfed the internet (and his marriage) for several weeks in September.

Instagram model Summer Stroh alleged she had a year-long affair Levine in a TikTok video, which sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday as she shared screenshots revealing Levine wanted to name his next child after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” she claimed Levine wrote.

The Payphone singer is married to model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two children, and has apologised for his “poor judgement.”

What was the backlash?

Lots and lots and lots of memes. Like, we mean a lot. The sheer volume of thumb-stopping content devoted to Levine’s cringe-worthy behaviour was brain-numbing.

As far as ritual humiliation goes, the backlash was high up there – but as far as consequences of your extra-marital affair go, Levine got off quite lightly.

What’s the latest?

Because we all need to be punished, Levine is presumably using the heartache and humiliation for another pop album. God save us all.

Will Smith

Jordan Strauss/AP Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, Emancipation.

What did he do?

A hall of A-list stars, and then the world, were floored by the events of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, as Smith stormed the stage and struck host Chris Rock across the mouth, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After returning to his seat, Smith twice shouted at Rock saying: “Get my wife’s name out your f....ing mouth.”

What was the backlash?

The Academy banned Smith for ten years from future awards ceremonies, Smith apologised to Rock in a written post via Instagram, and everyone from Taika Waititi to Mia Farrow had an opinion on the incident.

What’s the latest?

In a plot twist worthy of Hollywood, Oscar buzz has been circling Smith for his upcoming turn in Apple TV’s Emancipation, a slavery epic drama from the director of Training Day.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Antoine Fuqua defended their decision to release the film in the same year as Smith’s Oscar incident saying, “the film to me is bigger than that moment”.

Smith has said he “completely understands” if fans are hesitant to watch his new movie following the Oscars slap.

While celebrities have tried to mediate the conflict between Rock and Smith, there are no signs yet of a reconciliation between the two.