Fan names baby in honour of P!nk after going into labour at her concert

Pink is now the namesake of a baby who was nearly born at her concert.

W﻿hen pregnant Angela Mercer attended P!nk's concert in Boston,US, she had no idea her life was about to change.

Though she was only 31 weeks pregnant, Mercer went into labour shortly after the show started, causing her to miss most of the Get The Party Started singer's set.

She rushed to hospital and gave birth to a baby boy. And to commemorate the wild turn of events, she named her son after P!nk.

Mercer named her son Aycen Hart; P!nk's real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart.

According to a Facebook post from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mercer was in the crowd watching the legendary singer's show with her mum and sister-in-law, when she began to feel strong contractions.

Brigham and Women's Hospital/Facebook Mercer's son is small but healthy, and being cared for in the NICU.

She contacted her doctor, who told her to get to a hospital, but had to walk there due to the amount of traffic on the streets. It took them over an hour.

Angela told CBS Boston: "The doctors don't have any major concerns, It's amazing. He was so early, a lot of things could have gone wrong, so we're in a good spot and just so happy."

This isn't the first time something unexpected has happened at a P!nk concert in recent months.

A video from June shows a fan in the crowd handing the singer a massive wheel of brie cheese while she was mid-performance.

﻿"What the f...," P!nk is seen saying in a video posted to TikTok, as she dropped to her knees with arms outstretched. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

The day beforehand, a fan threw a bag of their mum's ashes onto the stage. ﻿

"I don't know how to feel about this," the shocked singer said, before crouching down and gently placing the bag behind a speaker at the front of the stage.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.