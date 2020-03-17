Harvey Weinstein returns to Rikers Island after Manhattan hospital stay

Harvey Weinstein is headed back to jail after spending almost a week in a Manhattan hospital.

"He's on a gurney on a truck to Rikers," his defence attorney Arthur Aidala told the New York Daily News on Monday.

Stuart C. Wilson Harvey Weinstein has returned to Rikers Island jail after Manhattan hospital stay.

​Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital from the North Infirmary Command on Rikers Island after suffering an apparent medical episode last Wednesday — just hours after Judge James Burke sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

The Oscar-winning producer was convicted of sexually assaulting his former production assistant Mimi Haley and raping Jessica Mann in Manhattan Supreme Court on Feb. 24 following a month long trial.

Weinstein still faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles, where prosecutors said they have already begun the extradition process.

"He called me yesterday morning.

"He was fine, but he did say that, you know, they were going through a heavy precautionary situation" on Rikers, Aidala said.

"It wasn't just for Harvey, it was for everyone."

- New York Daily News