Coronavirus: Taika Waititi watches Thor: Ragnarok live during Covid-19 lockdown

Director Taika Waititi and star Tessa Thompson shared anecdotes and jokes about the making of Thor: Ragnarok during an Instagram Live session.

If you had an Instagram account and a hankering to re-watch the best Marvel film this Good Friday, you could have done it with the director.

Oscar winning Kiwi Taika Waititi hosted a live running commentary of Thor: Ragnarok via Instagram Live on Good Friday (Thursday, or Thorsday, in the US, where Waititi is now living).)

Waititi announced the event by sharing a hand drawn poster that explained he'd be "talking about this movie while it plays in the background".

"Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren't in the movie). It's going to be EPIC!!!(ally boring)... Also I spent 3 minutes drawing this flyer and that is not wine, it's tears of BLOOD.".

(Please note, it's almost certainly wine.)

TAIKA WAITITI/INSTAGRAM Taika Waititi goes live with a rewatch of Thor: Ragnarok.

The event was hosted at Waititi's Instagram account in the Stories section.

Waititi's special guest turned out to be Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie.

Response to Waititi's announcement on Intsagram and Twitter was overwhelmingly positive, with almost 186,000 likes on Insta and more than 2500 retweets on Twitter.

TAIKA WAITITI/INSTAGRAM Waitits' hand drawn poster for his live screening party for Thor: Ragnrok.

During the event, which came live from what appears to be Waititi's bedroom, possibly in Los Angeles where he recently bought a home, the director told fans he was looking forward to shooting the follow up to Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder.

"It was supposed ot be in Sydney, but they're not letting anyone film anything there anymore."

Later he told Thompson, who joined in on the live broadcast while cooking in her kitchen and said she'd read an early version of the script, Love and Thunder would make Ragnarok "feel like a very safe film".

YOUTUBE Surely one of Taika Watiti's best films as both an actor and a director.

"This one feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in the movie and just said yes to everything."

It's not the first bit of lockdown life solidarity the Hunt for the Wilderpeople director has shared with New Zealand since it began on March 26.

On Monday he offered some homeschooling tips with his 1.6 million followers on Instagram, when he let his daughter cut his hair for a "homeschool special elective".

TAIKA WAITITI/TWITTER Waititi, star Chris Hemsworth and Marvel mastermind Stan Lee on the set of Thor: Ragnarok.

"It's fun. For about 10 minutes. And in the end you have no choice but to get rid of everything," Waititi wrote, on the caption to a picture of his freshly shaved head.

Released in 2017, Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in Marvel's Thor franchise. It is Waititi's fifth feature length film, after the critically acclaimed Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which is the biggest grossing homegrown film of all time.

Filmed on Australia's Gold Coast, Ragnarok was Waititi's first film for a major US studio and is widely credited with saving the franchise with its 80s styling, comedy and re-imagining of the character.

In July 2019 it was announced at San Diego Comic Con that Waititi would direct Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor and Natalie Portman as his love interest who then becomes Lady Thor, Jane Foster.