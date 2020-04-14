Inside My Bubble: Kiwi stuntwoman Zoe Bell’s mountain bubble
In Inside My Bubble - a Play Stuff Original video web series - Stuff's Carol Hirschfeld meets notable Kiwis (from a safe physical distance) and hears how they're living in lockdown.
Kiwi stuntwoman and actor Zoe Bell is no slouch when it comes to moving fast - and that's exactly what she did to secure a new home away from LA when coronavirus began to shut down the entertainment industry.
