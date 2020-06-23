Movies you need to see in July: Mulan, Tenet, Disney+'s Hamilton and more

Big movies return to cinemas next month, with offerings about Marie Curie, time travel and Trolls.

July has plenty to offer film fans, as the global movie industry slowly emerges from Covid-19 lockdown.

While we’ll have to wait a little longer yet for the blockbuster tap to truly turn back on, there’s a mix of bigger titles and arthouse fare well worth considering a trip to the cinema to see. Upcoming dramas include the Shailene Woodley starrer Endings, Beginnings (July 9), Julianne Moore-headed hostage thriller Bel Canto (July 9), Irish tale Calm the Horses (July 23), Israel’s God of the Piano (July 9) and an adaptation of Charles Willeford’s 1971 novel The Burnt Orange Heresy (July 2). For comedy lovers, there’s Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island (July 16) and British duo 23 Walks and A Bump Along the Way (both July 9), while documentary titles include White Riot (July 2) and House of Cardin (July 30).

Outside movie theatres, there’s also the first-ever “at home” edition (although there may yet still be some in-cinema events) of the New Zealand International Film Festival starting on July 23, while Netflix’s line-up also includes romantic-comedy Desperados (July 3), award-winning Polish film The Hater (July 6) and Omar Epps-starring drama Fatal Affair (July 16). Finally, Lightbox debuts the Oscar-nominated Harriet Tubman biopic (Harriet) on July 1.

However, after looking through next month’s schedules, Stuff has come up with a list of the 10 films we’re most excited to see.

GREYHOUND (Apple TV+, July 10)

Apple TV In Greyhound, Tom Hanks plays US naval commander Ernest Krause.

Tom Hanks wrote and stars in this adaptation of C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. He plays Ernest Krause, a US naval commander who led an international convoy of 37 Allied ships through the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by German U-boats.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue also star.

HAMILTON (Disney+, July 3)

Disney Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr star in Hamilton.

With Broadway and London’s West End both out of action, this “live capture” of the mega-hit musical has been brought forward from its original 2021 release date. For those of you unfamiliar to it, Lin Manuel Miranda’s tale focuses on the life and times of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton.

“The power of Hamilton lies in its ability to make the past seem vividly present,” wrote The Guardian’s Michael Billington.

THE HIGH NOTE (In cinemas, July 2)

Universal Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross join forces for The High Note.

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross team up for this drama about a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant who are presented with a choice that could alter the course of their respective careers.

“It's the kind of plush, pleasurable comfort viewing that goes down as easily as a favourite artist's hits compilation,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney.

THE KISSING BOOTH 2 (Netflix, July 24)

Netflix The Kissing Booth 2 debuts on Netflix on July 24.

Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi return for this sequel to the mega-popular 2018 teen romantic comedy.

Based on Beth Reekles’ novel subtitled Going the Distance, which was released in January, it sees Elle and Noah facing a new challenge – being a long-distance couple.

THE OLD GUARD (Netflix, July 10)

Netflix Charlize Theron is back in action in Netflix's The Old Guard.

Based on the comic book of the same name, this superhero adventure focuses on a pack of mercenaries who are all centuries-old immortals able to heal from any wound.

When they find another immortal has "awakened", they realise someone maybe onto their secret. Features the star power of Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matthias Schoenaerts.

MULAN (In cinemas, July 23)

Disney After a three-month delay, the New Zealand-shot Mulan is scheduled to debut in cinemas in July.

Partly shot in New Zealand and directed by Whale Rider's Niki Caro, this latest Disney animated feature to get the live-action treatment was originally set to be released in late March.

As before, it's the story of a young woman who joins the Imperial Army in order to save her ailing father. The cast includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee and Yifei Liu.

RADIOACTIVE (In cinemas, July 16)

Studio Canal Rosamund Pike plays scientist Marie Curie in Radioactive.

Rosamund Pike plays Marie Sklodowska-Curie in this drama inspired by the scientific and romantic passion of the Polish scientist and her husband Pierre.

“Life, death, science, mysticism, love and hate blend together to reveal depths of an internationally renowned genius. Deeply personal, sometimes tipping into the experimental, Radioactive is like no biographical feature I’ve ever seen,” wrote Paste magazine’s Joelle Monique.

TENET (In cinemas, July 30)

Warner Bros John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki team up for Tenet.

There’s a lot riding on British film-maker Christopher Nolan’s first movie in three years, with many seeing it as key to the successful return of blockbuster movies. While little is known about the plot, save that’s it’s about a “secret agent tasked with preventing World War III”, the mind-bending trailer footage has certainly whetted the appetite.

The seriously impressive line-up of acting talent includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Debicki.

TROLLS WORLD TOUR (In cinemas, July 2)

Universal Poppy and friends face a new threat in Trolls: World Tour.

Originally scheduled for release during the April school holidays and then initially delayed until September, this animated musical sequel is one of the main beneficiaries of our rapid Covid-19 suppression.

This time around, Poppy and her friends have to try to repel the threat posed by the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls. The talented vocal cast includes Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell, Kelly Clarkson and Rachel Bloom.

WAVES (In cinemas, July 23)

Supplied In Waves, Sterling K. Brown and Kelvin Harrison Jnr play father and son.

Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges and Kelvin Harrison Jnr join forces for this critically acclaimed South Florida-set drama tracing the emotional journey of a suburban family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

“Beautiful and pensive and heartbreaking,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper.