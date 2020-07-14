See Marlon Williams as famous outlaw's stepfather in Ned Kelly film adaption

The True History of the Kelly Gang film takes the form of Kelly's story as told by Ned himself, played by George MacKay.

Marlon Williams’ latest film appearance sees him slip into the role of the stepfather of one of the world’s best known bushrangers, outlaws and gang leaders.

The Kiwi actor and singer-songwriter slips into the character of George King in The True History of the Kelly Gang, a lead title in Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival, showing at Christchurch’s Lumiēre Cinema on July 24.

In the film, Williams plays Kelly’s American stepfather, whose disappearance remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of the Ned Kelly story.

He also wrote the songs he performs in the film, and stars on the film’s soundtrack.

Williams features alongside Wellington’s Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, who plays young sex worker Mary Hearn, and Russell Crowe as Irish-born convict Harry Power. British actor George MacKay of 1917 fame, Tolkien’s Nicholas Hoult and Miss Fisher’s Essie Davis also star in the film.

Kelly is a legendary figure in Australian history, a 19th-century outlaw who came to symbolise the struggle of oppressed people.

Alden Williams/Stuff Marlon Williams hails from Lyttelton and is quickly becoming one of New Zealand’s rising entertainment stars.

The film is based on the Booker-prize winning novel by Peter Carey, where Kelly tries and fails to win the love of his mother, who at one point sells her child to bushranger Harry Power.

King, who was only six year’s Kelly’s senior, married Kelly’s widowed mother Ellen in 1874.

He was heavily involved in Kelly’s horse-stealing escapades and disappeared around early 1878 as police attention over stock thefts intensified. It’s commonly thought that King was a horse thief who deserted Ellen after fathering three of her children.

SUPPLIED Kiwi breakout actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie stars as young sex worker Mary Hearn.

Williams is a Lyttelton singer best known for his work behind the microphone, but is gradually finding his way onto international film sets.

His profile has never been higher, due in part to an acting cameo in 2018 alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Cooper's directorial debut movie, A Star Is Born.

Cooper chose him for the role after hearing Williams' song Dark Child on the radio while driving along California’s Pacific Coast Highway. Williams will also appear alongside Hugo Weaving in another Aussie feature, Lone Wolf, this year.

The Kelly film, directed by Justin Kurzel, will show at 11 participating theatres around the country, and will be available online.

SUPPLIED George MacKay, Essie Davis and Russell Crowe, pictured, star in the movie directed by Justin Kurzel.

Back in late April, the festival announced an entirely "at-home" edition, but as government-imposed restrictions have eased, that has now been supplemented with screenings in cinemas, including at Christchurch's Isaac Royal Theatre.

New Zealand Film Festival trust chair Catherine Fitzgerald said 31 films will screen in cinemas around the country with five New Zealand feature films, along with two short film collections, having their world premieres attended by cast, crew and family as part of the festival, a “treasured tradition” unbroken by Covid-19.

The festival will run from 24 July to 2 August.