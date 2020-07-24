Wellington basketball documentary completed on shoestring budget

Made by Wellingtonians Antony Young and Jack Chapman, the documentary follows the story of Finn McClure as he chases his dreams of playing college basketball in the United States.

A two-man team has produced a documentary on a shoestring, which follows the journey of a Rongotai College student shooting for a scholarship to play college basketball in the States.

To The Line is the first documentary by co-writer and producer Antony Young, an old boy of Rongotai College himself, and director and camera operator Jack Chapman.

The documentary followed local Wellington school Rongotai College on their 15-month journey to make the Schick Championships, the annual national secondary school basketball competition.

“We spent a lot of evenings at the ASB Arena,” Young said.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's Cursed, Neon's High Fidelity among weekend's best to stream

* 'Mr Wellington Saints' Kenny McFadden back as assistant coach

* NZ teenager hopes to follow in Steven Adams' big footsteps



Supplied Documentary makers Jack Chapman, left, and Antony Young, right, with interviewee, former Tall Black captain John Saker.

According to Young, there are 122 Kiwis in the United States playing college basketball on scholarships, but their journeys aren’t often in the spotlight.

The documentary focused on Rongotai student Finn McClure as he attempted to get on the radar of US college basketball scouts.

TV Three played the 23-minute documentary on the evening of July 12, and have it available to view online, and Sky Sport agreed to air the documentary in August.

Supplied "To The Line" focuses on Finn McClure’s hopes of getting a basketball college scholarship in the United States.

It was a hard project to get funded, with both creators first-timers, and the sport relatively low-key in the media.

“We tried to get funding from the likes of New Zealand on Air, but without any television production experience, we were a risky proposition.”

They knew covering high school basketball wasn’t as appealing to commercial networks as one featuring the likes of rugby great Dan Carter or NBA star Steven Adams.

“We pushed ahead shooting the film on a shoestring budget, Jack as the director behind the camera, me producing, and co-writing.”

With limited options, Young found out where then-head of content at Mediaworks Andrew Szusterman was having dinner, and shoulder tapped him in a Wellington restaurant. “He was very gracious,” Young said.

Supplied Finn McClure from Rongotai College, right, playing at the Nationals.

After pitching the idea, Szusterman offered to introduce them to the head of programming, and eventually Three agreed to broadcast the documentary, opening the door to more funding.

“That enabled us to be able to attract production funding from Rebel Sport and Toyota.”

They interviewed a number of Wellington basketball luminaries including Kenny MacFadden who mentored Steven Adams, previous Tall Blacks John Saker and Chris Tupu, current Tall Fern Stella Beck and several US college scouts.

It was “quite inspirational,” Young said. The outcome of McClure’s journey was a mystery till after filming was complete, with content added last minute, even after the final cut.