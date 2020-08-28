Coronavirus: French Film Festival 2020 going into voluntary liquidation

The future of the French Film Festival in New Zealand is uncertain. (Above) a classic of french cinema, Francois Truffaut's 1959 debut Les 400 Coups, or The 400 Blows.

The future of the nationwide French Film Festival looks uncertain again.

Festival organiser Iain Macleod, who is also manager of Wellington’s Penthouse Cinema, said the 2020 festival was going into voluntary liquidation.

The organisation was in the process of a plan to pay back its creditors.

Macleod told Stuff the “timing was awful” for this year’s festival, which kicked off in some places mid March – a week before alert level 4 lockdown, when cinemas around the country shut their doors and sat vacant.

FrenchFilmFestNZ/YouTube Coronavirus made "awful timing" for the festival this year, an organiser says.

Supplied Coronavirus meant the French Film Festival had to cancel, shortly after it launched in March this year. Cinemas were shut as Covid-19 precautions.

It was cancelled on March 23 due to Covid-19.

Macleod said there were other people interested in taking over the festival in 2021.

He declined to comment further while the process was ongoing.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Top Town Event Cinemas in New Plymouth. Cinemas shut their doors as Covid-19 hit New Zealand in March.

The festival, which usually screens across a range of towns and cities in the North and South Island, has been running for over 15 years.

It’s the second largest film festival in the country, screening both classics and newly released French language films.

In 2019, the festival nearly went on hiatus due to increasing costs, limited resources, and “the limited size of box office available for subtitled films in a single foreign language,” French Film Art Trust Chair John Martins said at the time.