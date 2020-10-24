New Zealand's booming film and TV industry in a 'golden era' thanks to Covid safe haven

In special effects studios in Miramar and on sets in Lower Hutt, behind shipping container shields in Auckland and in the surrounds of Queenstown, screen workers are busy filming or finishing a slew of new movies and dramas.

The acclaimed director James Cameron is hard at work on the Avatar sequels at Weta Digital. At an old abattoir at the bottom of Ngāūranga Gorge, crews have been busy with Lowdown Dirty Criminals, while The Māori Sidesteps recently wrapped up production at Avalon Studios.

Up in Auckland, Amazon is cracking on with its huge The Lord of the Rings series, while Jane Campion’s locally-shot The Power of the Dog is now in post-production.

That’s on top of Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, season 28 of Power Rangers which has been produced in Auckland for more than a decade, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Warner Bros/Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, all at various stages of completion and in production around the country.

Supplied New Zealand's scenery has been praised by critics after Mulan's release.

So many New Zealand industries are suffering as the global pandemic continues to weigh on our export-led economy.

But the screen sector – which the Government pumped $230 million into earlier this year – is shaping up to be a beacon of hope during a difficult year.

Perhaps ironically, it’s turning into something of a “golden era”, says Cohen Holloway, a Wellingtonian who stars in Reunion, the psychological thriller recently filmed in “Naenaewood”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series, shooting in Auckland, was one production to be granted exemptions for workers to enter the country.

Three local feature films are now in pre-production, six are in production and another eight are in the post-production stage, says New Zealand Film Commission chief executive Annabelle Sheehan, who described the current time for the sector as “buoyant”.

Seven more international projects, and a number of visual effects projects are also in the works.

“There are many New Zealand productions in development and the commission is managing a pipeline of international productions interested in locating in New Zealand,” Sheehan says.

It’s a welcome pay off for the sector and Government vigorously promoting it internationally as a safe haven from Covid-19. There’s hope the sector will be the country’s lifeline as the economy endures a recession not seen since the global financial crisis.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Annabelle Sheehan, chief executive of the Film Commission, says the outlook for the sector is "buoyant".

The industry in New Zealand supports about 14,000 local jobs and contributes $3.5 billion to GDP a year, according to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The work is being shared up and down the country – from Auckland and Rotorua, through Wellington, and down to Christchurch and Queenstown. “That means jobs in the sector, and importantly not just in the main centres,” says Allanah Kalafatelis, from NZ On Air.

Ironically, the coronavirus outbreak has proven something of a boon to the industry, enabling it to get back up and running without the kinds of logistical problems bedevilling production companies in Hollywood and other parts of the world.

And it’s not just international content flourishing, either. Sheehan says local production levels continue to increase year-on-year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Actor Cohen Holloway has been working on several productions recently.

Five years ago, local New Zealand productions accessing the screen production grant generated a spend of $12m locally, but this year it has exploded to $76m.

The grant – part of the Government’s screen incentives scheme – allows eligible New Zealand productions to access a cash rebate equivalent to 40 per cent of any given production’s expenditure. It’s capped at $6m per production unless the production qualifies for an additional grant.

“Studios and streaming giants have billion-dollar budgets to spend on content, so we do see that this is a time of great opportunity for New Zealand film-makers, as well as international production,” Sheehan says.

Supplied The Avatar sequels are also in production in Wellington.

If research is anything to go by, the economic boost provided by the works in production at the moment could be felt sooner rather than later.

A recent analysis by creative industries consultancy Olsberg SPI of several actual film and television budgets found that one major $220m budget film injected an average spend of $10m per week during its 16-week shoot in the local economy.

The report also highlights the positive impact on the wider economy wherever a work is being produced, with 60 per cent or more of below-the-line production costs spent in sectors outside the screen world, including hard-hit areas like hospitality (catering, accommodation), travel and transport (drivers, couriers) as well as construction (set builders/design).

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Pictured in June, what are believed to be Avatar film workers, who flew in direct from LA, on their balconies at the QT Hotel in Wellington, where they spent a fortnight in quarantine.

While the Government has been criticised for granting border exemptions to actors like Kirsten Dunst and hundreds of screen workers into the country to allow production to resume, sector heads say this criticism is unfounded as any exemption first has to be cleared with a letter of non-objection from the appropriate local representative body.

Holloway, who previously starred in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Eagle vs Shark and Thor: Ragnarok, says films in particular create a “flow-on [economic] effect” for local businesses on the ground, many of which are still crippled and struggling with the pandemic’s fallout.

And there’s been positive change on the sector’s diversity front, too. Holloway says he’s noticed an increase in women-led projects and culturally-representative productions. Mulan, as one example, was directed by Kiwi Niki Caro, who shot to fame for her classic Whale Rider.

Supplied Mulan, which released to Disney+ earlier this year, was filmed in various New Zealand locations, including the South Island.

Emma Draper, a Wellington-based actor of Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa descent, had her first major lead role in Reunion as main character Ellie.

She’s about to roll out another feature film, and has been talking to costume designers and make-up artists who say they’ve been “slammed” by recent job offers. “It’s an amazing silver lining out of Covid ... It’s so exciting to be able to pick and choose,” she says.

Draper describes the current air surrounding the sector as a “buzz”. Big productions made in pre-Covid times are just being released; others are being made at an unprecedented rate.

And audiences are more receptive to and appreciative of local content due to delays with overseas productions; people were realising the cultural value of the arts due to higher arts engagement over lockdown, she says.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Actor Emma Draper at her Wellington home. She has a leading role in an upcoming film, Reunion.

Brendon Durey, president of the Screen Industry Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand, says the surge of production has essentially meant productions “fighting for crew”.

He admits it’s a good problem to have in times of high unemployment, unexpected costs, delays and restraints. But it’s an issue, nonetheless.

The rapid growth of the sector coupled with interest from large offshore companies has meant a need for increased internal training and development – “bolstering the ranks”, so the country is prepared, Durey says.

Previously New Zealand could only handle about two to three large productions at a time. Now the sector is facing demand to expand – demand which has the potential to inject and “literally dump” millions almost instantly back into the economy.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Kumeu, Auckland set of the new The Lord of the Rings series is hidden behind dirt walls and containers.

He reckons the sector is too “insular” to feel any pressure from the sheer amount of work.

Screen workers – especially Kiwis – are innately resilient at the best of times due to uncertainty of employment and contract work, he says.

“And people in the New Zealand [screen] industry are such decent human beings ... [our] crew work so bloody hard,” Draper says.

Holloway says the best thing about working for the sector in New Zealand is “you can rock around in your dad jandals and not have anyone take a selfie”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Actor Emma Draper says she was thrilled when she was told she had landed the lead role of Ellie in Reunion.

It’s a 360-degree flip from earlier in the year when there was no end in sight to restrictions and fears about the sector getting back on its feet. “We didn't know what we’d be coming back to,” Draper says.

New Zealand was, as it turned out, the first in the world back on its feet, says Denise Roche, director of Equity New Zealand, the union representing performers who work in the country’s entertainment industries.

Roche says the issue of exemptions has and continues to be managed by the union, as any international entry approvals via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment first need to be cleared with a letter of non-objection from the union, to ensure Kiwis aren’t missing out on roles.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington-based actor Cohen Holloway also starred in Reunion and says that the current period is a "golden era".

The union is keeping a close eye on how many Kiwis each production is employing, Roche says. This work is ongoing, and part of the push to market local talent overseas.

“They can build their international careers ... then they become marquee players who attract further investment for further films and screen productions,” Roche says.

Esteemed actor and director Jennifer Ward-Lealand says the hope is the strategy will one day become a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

But it isn’t all rosy. She cautions the country’s live performance and theatre sector still have a way to go, with it just getting back on its feet now.

David White/Stuff Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Equity New Zealand president, says the key is prioritising jobs for New Zealand workers.

It was also an issue if major screen productions only wanted to cast Kiwis as extras, or in minor roles.

“That’s not sustainable ... we’re very keen to make sure our immigration and grants policy pays attention to our New Zealand workers,” Ward-Lealand says.

Some of the work which aims to address the issues includes the Screen Industry Workers Bill, which would put in place mechanisms for collective bargaining and introduce a duty of good faith for contracting relationships.

The bill has recently been through select committee and is on to its second reading.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Denise Roche, centre, director of Equity NZ, says the future is looking bright for the screen sector.

That, along with the recently-released Screen Sector Strategy 2030, a decade-long roadmap designed to grow the sector’s capability, collaboration and resilience, shows the Government is seriously attempting to mature the sector and its people, Roche says.

There’s faith that any party politics is something the sector can transcend – the industry-led working groups set up on the former forward-thinking initiatives are a hallmark of a sector “starting to grow up”, Durey says.

For Roche, it all boils down to future-proofing.

“[It’s all so] when [those workers] leave, it wasn’t just a colonising experience for New Zealand – that they leave the place better than they came.”