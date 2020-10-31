KJ Apa's new Covid-19 thriller slammed as 'disrespectful' and 'tone deaf'

New Zealand actor KJ Apa’s new pandemic thriller Songbird is receiving online backlash before it’s even released.

The film is set in Los Angeles in 2024, when the Covid-23 mutation has a mortality rate of over 50 per cent, 110 million people have died worldwide and a global lockdown is in its fourth year.

Apa stars as Nico, a cycle courier with Covid immunity who is trying to save his love interest Sara (Descendents actress Sofia Carson), who is locked inside her apartment and is at the mercy of nefarious police upholding martial law including putting infected people into quarantine camps.

Screenshot Songbird stars Kiwi actor KJ Apa as a cycle courier who has Covid immunity.

It was the first film to shoot in LA under the citywide lockdown.

The trailer landed yesterday, US time, to swift backlash.

Many social media users objected to the film’s producers, led by Transformers’ Michael Bay, seeking to profit from a devastating real-life situation.

“Making a ‘dystopian horror movie’ about a horror that is real and happening RIGHT NOW is so tone deaf,” reads a representative tweet. “So many people have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones due to Covid, and everyone’s life has been severely affected. Bad, bad, bad move.”

Others were shocked the film, which also stars Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford, appeared to play to conspiracy theories.

“The whole ‘let us out’ and being ordered around by the Government vibes in this is giving me real anti-mask, denier vibes and I’m not here for it,” tweeted one viewer. “It’s feeding into the dumbass conspiracy that the Government is somehow trying to control everyone.”

And some pointed out filmmakers usually let years, even decades, elapse before making films about real-life events.

“This is like releasing a trailer for a movie about a plane being hijacked a few months after 9/11,” one wrote on Twitter. “What on earth are you thinking?”

The hashtag #BoycottSongbird is now circulating on social media.

Songbird’s director Adam Mason described the film to Entertainment Weekly as “Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and a virus.”

He said: “It’s a dystopian, scary world, but it’s a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can’t.”

The film is set for release in the US next year.