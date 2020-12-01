Wonder Woman 1984, Netflix's Midnight Sky among December's must see movies

A cinematic year like no other is finally coming to a close.

2020 movie watching has been dominated by the streaming services, rather than movie theatres, as the world has come to terms with a global pandemic. Even though we’ve been luckier than most countries, the past nine months have been virtually blockbuster-free.

However, that’s also meant smaller films, that might not have got a release in the past, have been enjoying their moment in the spotlight. Among the titles heading for cinema near you this month are documentaries on Oliver Sacks, D.B Cooper (both December 3), biopics of Roald Amundsen (December 10) and the Rani of Jhansi (Warrior Queen, December 10), Melissa McCarthy comedy Superintelligence (December 17), British street cat follow-up A Christmas Gift From Bob (December 3), animated sequel The Croods: A New Age (Boxing Day), a re-cut version of the much-maligned The Godfather Part III (December 3), teen drama Words on Bathroom Walls (December 10), World War II tale A Call to Spy (December 26) and the latest local flick from the creators of Take Home Pay and Three Wise Cousins – the Christmas-themed Mama’s Music Box (December 10).

Meanwhile, if you can navigate your way through the plethora of second-rate festive fare, there are some interesting looking gems to be found on the streaming services. Apple TV+’s line-up includes the critically acclaimed Irish animated tale Wolfwalkers (December 11), Disney+ has the Isla Fisher-headlining fantasy Godmothered (December 4) and American football drama Safety (December 11) and Amazon Prime Video boasts Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal (December 4) and Tessa Thompson’s 1950s-set tale Sylvie’s Love (Christmas Day).

As for Netflix, amongst the new movies on offer are Polish comedy Fierce (December 2), award-winning Indian animation Bombay Rose (December 4), Australian horror Sweet River (December 5), Turkish black comedy Leyla Everlasting (December 4) and the John Legend and Viola Davis-produced documentary Giving Voice (December 11).

However, after looking through the line-ups, Stuff has come up with a list of 12 films we believe are well worth checking out this December.

Supplied Audrey, The Witches and Wonder Woman 1984 are among the hotly anticipated movies heading to a screen near you later this month.

READ MORE:

* Love Christmas movies? Actually, this Season may just have provided a new fave

* Netflix's Bridgerton, Amazon's NZ shot The Wilds among December's must see TV

* Mank: Oscar looms large for Netflix and David Fincher's monochrome masterpiece



Salon Audrey Documentary Audrey takes a look at the life and times of Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn.

AUDREY (December 16, Neon)

Winning her first Academy Award at the age of 24, Audrey Hepburn went on to become one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.

This documentary aims to reveal the full story of the legendary star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, who grew up malnourished under Nazi occupation in the Netherlands and initially dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer. “As a style icon, she left an immortal, luminous, if brittle legacy. Her deeper calling, Audrey argues, was as a regal champion of the dispossessed,” wrote The Telegraph’s Tim Robey.

Supplied Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher team up for Blithe Spirit.

BLITHE SPIRIT (December 26, Cinemas)

Isla Fisher, Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Dame Judi Dench team up for this latest adaptation of Noel Coward’s famous 1940s play about a medium who holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer's block, but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife.

Amazon Prime Video Rachel Brosnahan plays Jean in I'm Your Woman.

I’M YOUR WOMAN (December 11, Amazon Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan headlines this 1970s-set crime drama about a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners.

“The film gives Brosnahan's fans a chance to see her in a far more internalized, watchful mode than on her Amazon series, and there isn't a performance here that hits a wrong note,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Sheri Linden.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Mohamed Salah’s goals helped Liverpool end a 30-year wait for the English football title.

LIVERPOOL FC: THE END OF THE STORM (December 12, Cinemas)

Feature-length documentary which tells the inside story of the English Premier League club’s 2019-20 triumph, their first championship title in three decades. Features interviews with key players, as well as charismatic coach Jurgen Klopp and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Promising to focus on the “emotion, community and self-belief” surrounding the team, the doco will also include a new rendition of the club’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, sung by Lana Del Rey.

Netflix Chadwick Boseman makes his final screen appearance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (December 18, Netflix)

In his last screen performance, Chadwick Boseman stars opposite Violet Davis in this adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play. It centres around a fateful recording session made by the “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey in 1927 Chicago.

“Rollicking and heartbreaking in equal measure, this period musical drama plays all the right notes, from Viola Davis mightily singing the blues to a brilliant, shattering final performance from Boseman,” wrote USA Today’s Brian Truitt.

Netflix George Clooney and Caoilinn Springall attempt to stop a group of astronauts from returning to a troubled Earth, in The Midnight Sky.

THE MIDNIGHT SKY (December 10, Cinemas)

George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler and David Oyelowo star in this post-apocalyptic drama about an Arctic scientist who finds himself in a race against time to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe is taking place.

After a short run in select cinemas, the film, based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, will debut on Netflix on December 23.

Supplied In Misbehaviour, Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley’s characters cause all sorts of chaos during the 1970 Miss World competition.

MISBEHAVIOUR (December 3, Cinemas)

Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear are all part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this period drama which focuses on the events surrounding the 1970 Miss World competition. A newly formed women’s liberation movement invaded the stage, disrupting the live broadcast. However, that wasn’t the only surprise to take place that evening.

“Politics and humour rarely make an entertaining mix outside of satire, but Misbehaviour manages﻿ cleverly to weld observations about sexism and racism to a lightly comedic storyline,” wrote South China Morning Post’s Richard James Havis.

Supplied Frances McDormand stars in the critically acclaimed Nomadland.

NOMADLAND (December 26, Cinemas)

Winner of the prestigious audience award at September’s Toronto Film Festival, this US drama stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her small town to travel around the American Midwest, while living out of her van. It is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

“It’s extraordinary how a work like Nomadland can hold a mirror to society and refract back to the audience the light of their own lives,” wrote Screen Daily’s Fionnuala Hannigan.

Netflix Nicole Kidman’s Angie Dickinson is just one of the musical stars attempting to ensure Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) gets to go to The Prom.

THE PROM (December 11, Netflix)

Former Glee showrunner Ryan Murphy directs musical comedy inspired by the 2018 Broadway show of the same name. The story revolves around the stars of a major stage show flop who decide the best way to resurrect their image is to help a young Indiana teen attend her annual high school rite of passage with her girlfriend.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington.

Disney Jamie Foxx voices Soul’s jazz pianist and school music teacher Joe Gardner.

SOUL (December 25, Disney+)

Pixar’s latest animated adventure focuses on a school music teacher who finally gets a chance to achieve his dream of performing jazz music onstage, only to suffer a terrible, potentially fatal accident. Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Graham Norton, Angela Bassett and our own Rachel House are among the vocal performers.

“Deep, witty, and fast on its jazz-loving feet, it doesn’t miss a beat,” wrote Total Film’s Kevin Harley.

Supplied Anne Hathaway is the new head witch in Robert Zemeckis’ re-imagined version of Road Dahl’s The Witches.

THE WITCHES (December 10, Cinemas)

Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci star in Robert Zemeckis’ “re-imagined” adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved 1983 book. It shifts the action from England to 1968 Alabama, but keep the central premise of a young boy who accidentally uncovers a coven of witches.

“Hathaway’s performance provides the film with a sick-joke centre of gravity, and Zemeckis, sticking to Dahl’s elemental storyline, stages it all with a prankish flair that leaves you buzzed,” wrote Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

Supplied Gal Gadot is here to try and save 2020’s box office from complete disaster with Wonder Woman 1984.

WONDER WOMAN 1984 (December 26, Cinemas)

Originally scheduled to debut six months ago, this hotly anticipated sequel to the 2017 smash-hit is, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet aside, the first blockbuster to hit cinema screens since the start of the year.

Set during the Cold War, it sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) not only facing off against new enemies Maxwell Lord (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), but also dealing with the unexpected return of someone from her past.