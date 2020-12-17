Kiwi film produced by Wellington Paranormal star to premiere at Sundance

A Kiwi thriller produced by Wellington Paranormal’s Mike Minogue has been selected to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

Coming Home in the Dark is described as “the story of a teacher forced to confront a secret from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters take his family on a nightmare road-trip”.

The film will have its world debut in the Midnight section of Sundance, which focuses on thriller and horror genre films.

Supplied Local thriller Coming Home in the Dark has been selected to premiere at Sundance.

Movies to have premiered in this category in previous years include Hereditary, Relic and The Babadook.

READ MORE:

* What to watch on TVNZ OnDemand this weekend

* Wellington Paranormal star Mike Minogue on show's success and why shopping is now fun

* Kiwi action film Do No Harm picked for Sundance 2017



Coming Home in the Dark stars New Zealand actors Daniel Gillies, who played Elijah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, Xena and Young Hercules actor Erik Thompson, and Head High’s Miriama McDowell.

Coming Home in the Dark is the feature directing debut for James Ashcroft, who also wrote the script.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wellington Paranormal actor Mike Minogue co-produced the film.

“The producers are beyond excited to have Coming Home in the Dark’s world premiere at Sundance,” said co-producer Minogue. “We are incredibly proud of what director James Ashcroft and the rest of our team have brought to the screen and look forward to being able to share it on such an esteemed stage.”

Ashcroft said the film being selected to debut at Sundance was “a great honour”.

He added: “We're looking forward to bringing it home for Aotearoa audiences in the near future.”

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will run virtually from January 28 to February 3.