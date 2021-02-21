Reports Lord of the Rings' television crew in Manapouri

The depiction of Sauron in the Lord of the Rings movie.

Sauron, the ruler of Mordor, has possibly set foot in Fiordland as reports filming of Lord of the Rings television series has started again in the region.

Filming of the show had initially been disrupted last year by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the series mid-season when the lockdown hit.

The programme, made for Amazon's streaming service, is predicted to cost $1.3 billion and has been touted as the most expensive television series to be made.

It is believed the Te Anau Airport at Manapouri is where the film crew is based. A person who answered at the airport on Sunday declined to comment.

Barry Harcourt A helicopter from Glacier Southern Lakes delivers a team, believed to be from the Lord of the Ringsâ television series, to Te Anau Airport at Manapouri.

Manapouri Lakeview Motor Inn manager Jessica Lu said while it appeared to be business as usual in town, the airport had been busy.

Rumour was that the film crew in town was for the Lord of the Rings, Lu said.

The area featured in parts of the films.

Earlier this week, Destination Fiordland manager Madeleine Peacock said she was aware filming was taking place in the area and businesses were working with film crews.

She said anything that was going to promote visitors to the area was a good thing.

"Any business at the moment helps our economy that is in crisis”.

Barry Harcourt A security guard at Te Anau Airport in Manapouri where it is believed the Lord of the Rings' television series film crew have been based.

The official synopsis for Amazon's TV version of the Lord of the Rings has revealed the show will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit – and will likely chart the rise of villain Sauron.

The series is being shot at studios in Auckland, as well as filming on site in other parts of New Zealand.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are the lead writers for the series, along with Bryan Cogman from Game of Thrones.

Sir Peter Jackson is not involved in the television production of Lord of the Rings.