Annabelle Sheehan on film, cancer and the coronavirus

Birds at Zealandia, the view of Pōneke when flying into the city, the hills, waiata on Monday mornings at work – Annabelle Sheehan’s list of what she will miss about New Zealand is simple.

“I just kind of felt like it’s time to go back home,” the outgoing Film Commission chief executive says through tears in her tidy office.

Over the past three-and-a-half years, Sheehan has been at the helm of the agency that supports what’s been described as Aotearoa’s next primary industry, contracted and recovered from the coronavirus, and has been receiving treatment for breast cancer.

She announced her departure from the commission earlier this year to return to Sydney, her home city.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Annabelle Sheehan is returning to Australia to continue her treatment for breast cancer and spend time with family.

There, a house awaits her and husband Neil Skinner; one which has been lived in by various family members while the couple traversed Perth, Adelaide and Wellington.

Sheehan has no plans ahead, instead taking the opportunity to focus on her health, spend time with her two children, and reacquaint herself with the lucky country.

On all accounts, she’s enjoyed her time in New Zealand, having overseen the commission through a particularly tricky period of stop-start work brought about by the pandemic, which would also alter her own life.

One question into the interview, Sheehan reaches for the tissue box.

“As soon as you tell anyone who’s already had cancer or been through chemo that that’s what you’re going to do, everyone just goes, ‘I’m so sorry’, because they know it’s hard. And it is hard.”

Sheehan was diagnosed with cancer last year. She says while she had “days here and there”, she considers herself “one of those fortunate people” who found it possible to work through – though she admits being extremely tired at night, and on weekends.

“If I was working, I really wanted to deliver,” she says.

Deliver she did.

Of 37 films that received finance from the commission in her time, more than half were directed by women.

In two years, the amount of finance which went to projects with key Māori creatives (writers, directors, producers) jumped from 44 per cent in 2017/18 to 69 per cent in 2019/20.

Building on its Rautaki Māori/Māori Strategy, the commission is working on developing a diversity and inclusion strategy to support more filmmakers from underrepresented Pacific, Asian and rainbow communities.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Sheehan says cancer has been difficult, but as a chief executive, she has built up a certain resilience.

The economic value of the screen sector has also grown substantially under Sheehan’s leadership.

Expansion has been helped by the New Zealand Screen Production Grant (both local and international productions, the latter of which received a $198.95 million boost in this year’s Budget) and surging content demand worldwide brought about by the streaming phenomenon. Under the grant, productions are given a rebate after they’re completed.

Overall, the spending in New Zealand by productions that have received funding has doubled in five years, and continues to grow. That’s hundreds of millions in new money into the economy each year.

New Zealand box office has also been strong, after going offline during lockdown.

Snaking our way down the staircase of the commission’s Ghuznee St building after a fire alarm goes off, Sheehan jokes that someone has probably burnt their toast.

We end up in The Hangar.

Sheehan is only on immunotherapy treatment now, not chemo, which she says is a lot easier.

“But I still feel that to really get better you’ve got to start looking at your health so that you’re not just using your nights and weekends to recover to get up again the next day,” she says.

It’s also been hard not seeing her children.

The last time she was with her Sydney-based son was 18 months ago. Her daughter, who lives in Washington state in the United States, also intends to visit her sometime after she touches down.

Sheehan has a long list of people to thank for her treatment: doctors and nurses at Bowen Hospital, everyone at the Cancer Society (which she calls an “amazing” service, particularly the phone staffers – “they don’t ask you who you are, or what your situation is”).

While she’s expected to make a full recovery, she says having cancer makes you look at things.

As if that wasn’t enough for one year, Sheehan and her husband were some of the first high-profile people in Aotearoa to contract Covid-19.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff While dealing with her own health struggles, Sheehan oversaw a huge period of growth for the New Zealand film sector.

Because of that, Neil also experienced New Zealand’s hospital system, spending five days in hospital. Sheehan says it was a worrying time, as at the time there were stories from around the world of people going in for treatment and not coming out.

In the middle of all of this the commission was fortunate enough to get money from the Government, which is now being divvied up in various recovery funds, capability funds, the premium fund.

That’s meant a huge amount of extra work for commission staff.

While lockdown forced film and television productions to halt, quick pivoting saw them start back up again fairly quickly. She acknowledged controversy around some exemptions of key production staff, but reckons the Government managed the border in an overall thoughtful way.

“New Zealand storytelling benefited from having a careful, selective border.”

It’s well documented that streaming has created an enormous demand for content.

She says New Zealand needs to be in that conversation, both with its own content and international productions that can be attracted here.

There’s a certain synergy when both are working one another – but it also creates a squeeze.

Sheehan reckons Kiwis have also risen to that occasion, filling roles when needed despite demand for crews being higher than ever – and growing.

She says film is still a compelling industry for young people – part of that is the Hollywood dream. But the media literacy of today’s young people is also extraordinary.

That, she says, will only grow.

“It’s a pretty significant time because of streamers. There’s an evolving broadcast presence, the studios are streamers, the broadcasts are streamers – everyone’s a streamer.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Sheehan in her office.

“I believe the representation towards much greater diversity began some time ago when streamers first arrived. They wanted to access communities all over the world. That’s growing and growing. I’m excited for that, for the world.

“People still do connect with brands, people brands. That’s still strong as ever, but changing in the richness of who is on that list. It’s a bigger list than it used to be, which I'm happy about.”

While New Zealand has a robust system in place for supporting films currently, she wondered whether incentives may change, or other funding methodologies may be introduced.

The pandemic has meant film markets are also changing – virtual environments are increasingly seen as feasible options; people are re-thinking how best to do business. She sees traditional set methods persisting alongside the new technology.

“It will be exciting to watch.”

A day in the life of chief executive (pre-Covid) of the Film Commission – a prestigious role on the international stage – involved plenty of time in her office.

Once or twice a month there would be trips to Auckland; Sheehan also visited Dunedin and Queenstown. Usually, she would have meetings at least every hour, if not every 30 minutes.

“Then you have to find time to actually do the work as well.”

That’s reading reports and responding to emails; writing reports; supporting others writing reports; brainstorming what to do about particular issues; research, analysis and consultation.

“It always feels like the day goes super fast.”

Neil, who she’s been with more than three decades, has been her rock.

“I’m excited to return. I do love New Zealand, but it’s important that chief executives are custodians for a period of time. The next person will have a new energy and vision, everybody brings in a different lens.

ROSA WOODS Sheehan says it’s time to go home.

“One of the things you can be sure of in the film industry is we all probably want the same thing: successful films, international finance, great cultural outcomes, strong New Zealand stories. But everybody has a different view about how to make that happen.”

After thinking a while, she says her favourite movie is probably I Am Love, the Italian romantic drama by Luca Guadagnino starring Tilda Swinton.

In her roles over the years, Sheehan reckons she’s built up resilience, and been driven by a commitment to her work. But that’s also why she felt it necessary to go home.

“You don’t let yourself feel everything. You put it off, you work through it. There’s got to be a time when you let yourself relax and go, ‘that was tough’. ... I feel like I’ve been on a marathon, in a way. Especially this past year.”

She doesn’t know what she will miss most. She lists off the green, the way the mountains are so high (she lived in Brooklyn the majority of her time in Wellington).

The most exciting, palpable part of Aotearoa is its embrace of Māori culture, Sheehan says, including the widespread use of te reo – even if she wishes she’d learnt a few more kupu ā-kaupapa/words.

She wants to keep contributing to the sector, whether that’s in a mentoring or other custodial role.

“As a chief executive, every day you learn something new and think of a better way to do something you did the day before. It’s not like you just sail on through thinking, ‘that was easy’.

“You mostly think, ‘if only’. Having a chance to implement those learnings would be good.”