Christchurch Imam says he told terror attack film producers he would not help them, does not support film

Former president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, Hazim Arafeh, responds to news of a movie to be made about the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

Imam Adbul Alabi Lateef​ of Linwood Islamic Centre has compared the film in development about the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks to showing a movie about a rape to the victim’s parents.

Lateef said he was not at all in support of the film, written and set to be directed by New Zealander Andrew Niccol​, which would star Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern and take place over the seven days following the attacks.

He was upset by a statement from film’s producer, Ayman Jamal​, that suggested he had contributed to its development.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Linwood Islamic Centre Imam Abdul Alabi Lateef told producers he was not in support of the film and would not participate.

The producers had contacted him about a year ago, but he thought they were a team from news broadcaster Al Jazeera who had been in touch a few days before about a special they were working on.

READ MORE:

* Mosque attacks film causing division in Muslim community, youth organisation slams 'performative' promise for consultation

* They Are Us producers consulted Christchurch Imams, but 'deeply regret' not doing more

* Kiwi producer of Christchurch terror attack film, They Are Us, resigns



When Lateef became aware he was speaking to a fiction film producer, he said, he immediately declined any further consultation.

“I said no, I’m not in support, I won’t participate,” Lateef recalled.

”For me to see [in the statement] that I supported [the film] – no, I never did.”

He said the idea of a film about New Zealand’s deadliest mass murder, in which 51 people were killed, was “like somebody got raped and you put it in a movie and show the parents”.

The film is creating division in the Christchurch Muslim community, with the National Islamic Youth Association (NIYA) calling for development to be stopped in its tracks, while the Muslim Association of Canterbury (MAC) has said it will work with the producers to consult with members of the community.

MAC spokesperson Abdigani Ali told Stuff while he respected the opinion of NIYA, a “vibrant new youth organisation just established eight weeks ago,” the organisation believed whether or not to consult with the producers was an “invidual decision to be made by each victim and them alone”.

"Since the annoucment was made by MAC and the producers, we've had vicitim families reach out wanting to connect with the film makers and share their stories and we expect more to come forward in the near future,” he said.

Lateef said he didn’t know why MAC had chosen to work with the producers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Producer Ayman Jamal blocked Gulad Mire, pictured, on Twitter after he tweeted in opposition of the film.

“Everybody has his own opinion,” he said. “I don’t want to comment on MAC, if they support it they must have their reason.”

Lateef was aware of some people who had chosen to speak with Jamal, but said “most of the people” were opposed to the film.

“I don’t want to hurt the family of the deceased any more, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

They Are Us has also become the subject of heated debate on Twitter, where the hashtag #TheyAreUsShutDown has trended several times since the film was announced on Friday.

New Zealand Muslim advocate Guled Mire said he was among several people he was aware of who Jamal had blocked on Twitter when they had expressed their opposition.

“It’s not a good look for a man who now claims to be engaging with Muslim communities to be blocking people who are strongly opposed to the film,” Mire said.

The producers were “showing themselves to be disrespectful, running a shambolic process,” he said.

”I think what Jamal is doing is just it’s so hurtful. This man needs to stop, clearly his actions have caused so much pain and anger and it’s dividing the community.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The prime minister, who would be played by Rose Byrne in the film, said hers was not the story to be told about the attacks.

On Monday, the film’s New Zealand-based producer Philippa Campbell withdrew from the project, saying she did not “wish to be involved with a project that is causing such distress”.

She said sentiment around the events of March 15, 2019, were still very raw, echoing the Prime Minister, who on Saturday said: “There are plenty of stories from March 15 to be told, but I don’t consider mine to be one of them.”

Mire said it was was probably only a matter of time until a film about the attacks was made “but not this one... Not Niccol, not Jamal”.

The only way Lateef could justify making a film about the events was if it were an educational film for police to help them be better prepared should there be another terrorist attack.

“Putting it in a movie, that’s not good to me. It’s like playing with people’s lives, people were killed, and now you want to put it in a movie.”

Jamal has not responded to requests for comment.