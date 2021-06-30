Film Commission criticised for not flagging controversial They Are Us film with Government

Pressure is mounting for those in the film industry backing a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks to step back as one high-profile film producer quits.

The Film Commission has been criticised for not flagging the controversial They Are Us film based on the Christchurch mosque attacks to the Government amid revelations the responsible minister discovered it was in the pipeline at the same time as the public.

It comes as National claims the commission knew about the film’s production as early as March 2020, when the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks was underway.

National MP Simon O’Connor, who holds the party’s arts portfolio, told a select committee on Wednesday he found it “hard to believe” the film was not flagged with Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

“The nature of what the film was about and the importance of it, I’m struggling to understand why no-one other than the Film Commission seemed to know about it or didn’t pass the message through to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage ... to your office, or to the prime minister, who was minister [for arts] at the time,” he said.

Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni, left, was confronted on why the Film Commission did not inform her about "engagement" it had over the They Are Us film by National MP Simon O'Connor.

But Sepuloni, who was associate arts minister in March 2020, said she found out the same time as everyone else “when it hit the media”.

“I was completely unaware, and so I can say that hand on heart, and that’s the truth,” she said. “They did not bring it to my attention at all.”

Sepuloni did not know whether a full proposal had been put to the commission or what stage the “engagement” was at in March 2020. Stuff has asked the commission what correspondence it’s had regarding the film.

Sepuloni said she hadn’t had conversations with the commission on whether it should have informed the Government on a no-surprises basis.

“I have not had that conversation basically because ... what seems to be happening, if I just take the lens that we’ve all got through the media and the public, is it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere [the film].”

But O’Connor said given the sensitivity, “whoever knew” at the commission who “kept it to themselves” should’ve flagged it.

“I would’ve expected that would’ve come up the chain as a courtesy ... Out of respect, you should’ve known, the Prime Minister should have known, many more people should have known.”

Sepuloni said it was important for the Government to remain at arm’s length regarding decisions around what was funded by arts entities.

“I take your point, and I think we all agree that it was a sensitive subject matter that was going to be covered, and I can imagine in the next meeting ... we probably will have a broad conversation about that. But I would be very careful to ensure I don’t over-insert myself as the minister,” she said.

The commission has been asked for comment.

Evan Agostini Rose Byrne is slated to play Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the film.

They Are Us, written and set to be directed by New Zealander Andrew Niccol and with Australian actress Rose Byrne attached to star as Jacinda Ardern, has caused division in the Muslim community.

The film’s announcement was met with outrage, with survivors and victim’s families saying they were “blindsided” and accusing the producers of “white saviourism” in concentrating on the prime minister’s response to the attacks. Ardern herself expressed reservations about the film, and in the face of mounting criticism Kiwi producer Philippa Campbell withdrew from the project.

The film’s lead producer, Ayman Jamal, said he was “devastated” by the fallout and said the film would tell multiple stories, including those of the worshippers at the mosques who confronted the gunman and helped saved the lives of others.