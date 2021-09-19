How Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Weta turned Lower Hutt into Los Angeles

In his dream, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stood in front of a roaring crowd at the Orpheum Theatre, the legendary Hollywood rock 'n' roll venue. As he struck the first chord, 1800 fans would erupt in euphoria.

Instead, the American actor found himself standing in a large empty room in Lower Hutt. The crowd of adoring fans was gone, replaced by a sea of computer-generated 2D figures.

When the Covid-19 pandemic swept through California, shutting down film and television production across the state, it wasn't clear whether Mr Corman – the show Gordon-Levitt wrote, directed, and produced – would be able to go ahead at all.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in Mr Corman on Apple TV

Instead, Gordon-Levitt and his team found themselves in Wellington, filming mostly at Avalon Studios with the help of Weta Digital.

He and wife Tasha McCauley,​ and their two children, chose to stay in Wellington for months after the show wrapped.

Gordon-Levitt became a curiosity in the city, occasionally spotted at cinemas or getting food, but mostly maintained a low profile.

He is back in Los Angeles again now, having left about a week into the level 4 lockdown.

Mr Corman is most of the way through its first-season run on Apple TV+.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the Roxy cinema in Miramar.

Filming in New Zealand is not uncommon for international feature films. In the years since Lord of the Rings, dozens have come to these shores to capture the scenery, or to use Weta Digital’s visual effects wizardry to create big-budget technical wonders.

But Mr Corman is neither of those things. It’s ultimately a small show about a 30-something schoolteacher struggling after a breakup, feeling uninspired in his career, and racked with anxiety.

Moving production was particularly difficult for a show set in Los Angeles – and not the generic television Los Angeles, which can be recreated from anywhere in the world, but very specifically the San Fernando Valley – the slightly tired, rustic suburb where Gordon-Levitt grew up.

Mr Corman is about a 30-something schoolteacher struggling after a breakup, feeling uninspired in his career, and racked with anxiety.

“It's not something that is obviously spectacularly gorgeous,” he says of his hometown.

“But there is a patina, a certain character to where I'm from that I think is really beautiful that I really wanted to capture in our show. And I knew it would be easy to capture it because [at first] we were shooting there.”

Rather than attempting to perfectly recreate Los Angeles on a granular level, the creators pivoted and asked Weta Digital to go in the opposite direction, using animation and collage to create the world of the show.

The crew of Mr Corman recreate Hollywood's Orpheum Theatre at Avalon Studios, Lower Hutt.

Some scenes were clearly shot on location, but in others, the actors perform in front of animated backgrounds.

The visual style works because the show itself is weird. Josh, the titular character played by Gordon-Levitt, goes on a series of Walter Mitty-esque adventures into his own mind, exaggerating his insecurities to the point where it’s often unclear what’s real and what isn’t.

“The funny thing was having to say to these visual effects artists over and over again, don't make it look real ... make it look less three-dimensional, make it look more just like someone cut out some pictures and then pasted it onto the screen,” he says.

Josh imagines how his life could have been different if he hadn't given up his musical dreams.

In the first episode, an attempted one-night-stand turns into an argument, and Gordon-Levitt's character imagines himself being punched out of a window.

The original plan when filming in LA was to shoot it like an action scene, with a stuntman doing a high fall out of the window on to a crash pad.

The final version goes far deeper, with Josh flying out the window into a beautifully animated Milky Way. He floats along, out of control, as the stars become sperm and the moon becomes an egg.

The crowd is animated, mostly made out of photos of the post-production crew.

“What we ended up with is so much cooler, it's so much less expected and so much more creative.

“We can go that far into this character’s psyche, which we definitely would not have been able to do if we were shooting it conventionally.”

The scene at the Orpheum Theatre appears in a later episode, where Josh imagines how his life could have been different if he hadn’t given up his musical dreams.

It was shot on a green screen stage at Avalon. The stage itself is a faithful recreation of the Orpheum, but the crowd is animated, mostly made out of photos of the post-production crew.

It was a different kind of challenge for Kevin Smith​, a visual effects supervisor at Weta Digital who has worked on major films including The Lord of The Rings series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Godzilla vs Kong.

Mr Corman used an animated 2D style for many scenes.

“We’re used to doing spaceships and superheroes and all these complicated things,” he says.

“This was complicated in the sense that it's an interesting visual thing to put on the screen, as opposed to just a lot of moving parts as you get with the difficult kind of superhero movie we tend to do.

“For me it was professionally just a change of pace, to be able to just solve the problem and come up with an interesting visual answer for [Gordon-Levvitt] to help him tell the story.”

A Pippins sign in one episode is one of the few clues that Mr Corman was filmed in New Zealand.

Gordon-Levitt has performed in front of a green screen plenty of times, but not usually for such subdued, low-action scenes.

Even moments like Josh and his sister sitting down for a serious conversation with their mother were filmed on a green screen.

“It can be challenging to do that kind of acting on a green screen. In a way, it’s a bit more like theatre,” Gordon-Levitt says.

“That was a comparison that I used when I was talking to Debra Winger, who plays my mom. She is this brilliant Oscar-winning actress, but she had never done any acting like this in front of a green screen. When I compared it to a black box theatre, something clicked in her mind, and we were able to move forward.”

The Covid-19 pandemic shows up as a plot line in the final three episodes.

It’s something most TV shows, especially comedies, have chosen to sidestep.

“The whole thing we were going for, is we wanted this to feel like a real person living a real life. And so we didn't feel like we could just ignore the pandemic,” Gordon-Levitt says.

The pandemic tied perfectly into the character and the story, he says, because it's about a person who overly catastrophises and has a persistent negative attitude.

“Now, what happens when he faces a real global catastrophe? And I think it actually ended up making the story all the more relevant and meaningful.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the time travel action-thriller Looper.

Gordon-Levitt had never been to New Zealand before but said he felt “so lucky” to be based in Wellington throughout most of the pandemic.

“Beyond what the Government did, it felt like the people of New Zealand really were able to come together and, and put the good of the whole community ahead of any personal sacrifice.

“People seem to really look out for each other and care about each other and go out of their way for each other, in a way that is just less common in the United States”.