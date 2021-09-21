New Zealand filmmakers plan new short film on depression that offers hope

Fred is Cold is an animated short film about a fridge named Fred living with depression and suicidal thoughts.

A trio of New Zealand film-makers have banded together to address issues of suicide and depression through the art of film making – and a fridge.

Ben Wilson​, Mark Chayanat Whittet​ and Jade Jackson​ are all Aotearoa-based emerging artists and filmmakers, with Jackson recently releasing a short film on the Dawn Raids.

The filmmakers wanted to address the stigma around having suicidal thoughts, after watching the way it was portrayed in film and television.They felt the films and television shows were missing something – hope – and that’s where Fred Is Cold comes in.

The film is centred around a fridge named Fred who is living with depression and suicidal thoughts. Fred slowly ages and deteriorates as he passes through different owners he’s unable to communicate with, until one day, a fridge repair person comes to fix his light.

READ MORE:

* Emerging Samoan filmmaker set to release short film on New Zealand's Dawn Raids

* Mental Health Foundation warns lobby group's postnatal depression advert 'is going to cost lives'

* A Star Is Born: I'm glad it's getting a censor's warning

* Dr Tom: Get help for a broken mind or heart

* Depression isn't always visible - here's how you can help



To the shock of both the repairer and Fred, the pair are able to communicate and form a quick and unlikely friendship.

The film has received funding through the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, but its creators need to raise $3600 to cover film expenses and pay the crew.

Supplied Mark Chayanat Whittet, one of the directors for Fred Is Cold.

“People with suicidal thoughts deserve to see characters on screen like them, who have happy endings. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of suicide in the world and yet it is rarely talked about,” Wilson said.

Wilson came up with the story in 2016 as a play, which was shown at Bats Theatre the same year. Wilson and Whittet started writing the screenplay in about July last year. Jackson’s production company Red Rock Films, is producing the film.

“I stumbled across the idea while staring at my fridge one day, then came the idea of a fridge being depressed and wanting to be unplugged,” Wilson said.

Supplied Ben Wilson, writer and director of NZ film Fred Is Cold.

Whittet said it was rare to often watch a film with a focus on suicide and depression that had a happy ending, but it was hoped that Fred Is Cold could change that.

”We hope that we can show people that they can make it out. We just wanted to make a film that is centered around hope”.

The film, which will run for 15 to 20 minutes, is set to be released online at the end of the year, although a date is yet to be set.

Where to get help: