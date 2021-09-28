We don’t need to make James Bond female

OPINION: James Bond has a special place in my heart.

Well, it’s probably more my loins to be more specific. Because even the straightest, Monster-energy-swilling-dirt-car-driving-Lynx-Africa-drenched blokes watched Daniel Craig exiting the sea in Speedos and briefly considered smuggling his budgie.

So obviously I’m heartbroken that Craig’s final Bond movie drops in 10 days. And, before we’ve even had one final dip in those oceanic blue eyes, the arguments have become stormier and stormier about the future of James Bond.

One camp is calling for the next Bond to be non-white, and preferably female, as a way of updating the outdated and toxic character. And another equally vehement camp is calling for him to stay as pale, stale and male as the local golf club committee.

READ MORE:

* Why Daniel Craig doesn't think a woman should play James Bond

* Next James Bond must be male but 'Can be of any color,' producer says

* James Bond: Black woman Lashana Lynch 'is the new 007'

* The problem with 007 in a Time's Up world



In fact, the spat has got so intense that it’s being billed as a cultural lightning rod between the tiresome PC-Gone-Mad-Huffers-And-Puffers, and the equally tiring too-woke-for-blokes crew.

Both sides seem intent on screaming at each other, and turning this into a fight for the symbolic soul of masculinity, and away from being a blockbuster popcorn flick about spies, sex, cars, explosions and women with exquisite taste in evening wear.

Supplied Bond was written as everything Ian Fleming wanted to be – but knew he wasn’t, says Verity Johnson.

But look, if you want to get into it, yes, Bond’s character is kinda dated. It would be hard not to be given that he was an aspirational fantasy character written by Ian Fleming in the 1950s. Bond was written as everything Fleming wanted to be – but knew he wasn’t. He was more sauve and sexier, but also blunter and dumber, than the compellingly complicated author.

He was never an honest portrait of manhood, he was basically Fleming’s Instagram alter ego.

So to me, to be true to the bones of his literary character, he needs to be the attractive, charismatic, monosyllabic, problematic aspirational man that Fleming wrote him to be. It doesn’t matter what ethnicity the actor playing him is, as long as he nails that alpha swagger.

But he does have to be a guy.

Michael Sohn/AP Daniel Craig’s James Bond ‘’started exploring the pale, stale, hyper-male in the modern world’’.

And no, that’s not just so I can perv on him shamelessly in movies. And no, that’s not just because I think it’s a lazy copout to just make Bond female and sidestep writing complex, fascinating roles for women in the movies. (I mean, where are all the female supervillains? I want to see Gillian Anderson​ bestride a tank ...)

It’s because Fleming tapped into something timeless when he brought his imagined self to life.

Dudes still want to be James Bond. And keeping him on screen as a #problematicfave reflects our reality that he’s still the enduring, original male fantasy (sorry Batman).

So the way to modernise Bond isn’t to write out the archetypal alpha at the heart of Bond. It’s to question that fantasy, interrogate it, ask it why it still exists and why it’s still aspirational? We saw that with Daniel Craig, who started exploring the pale, stale, hyper-male in the modern world. And Bond has never been so interesting.

Supplied Verity Johnson: Bond ‘’needs to be the attractive, charismatic, monosyllabic, problematic aspirational man that Fleming wrote him to be’’.

So I don’t want to ‘’fix’’ Bond, I want to keep seeing him thrust into testing situations where he’s actively challenged.

Like when Lashana Lynch’s character, the new 00 who’s young, black, female and unbelievably cool, tells Bond to stay in his lane or she’ll put a bullet in his knee – the one that works. I want more characters and situations like her, that challenge whether his machismo is even still relevant?

Calling him out provides far more opportunities for interesting character struggles, poignant questions over masculinity, and Nicki-Minaj​-level-savage one-liners. And keeping him a him lets us keep exploring the question at the heart of Fleming’s work: What do men want to be – and why?