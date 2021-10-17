Matt Damon: The Duel that went to the wire

With Ben Affleck and Matt Damon writing and Ridley Scott directing, no one expected The Last Duel to be tricky, but Covid changed everything, writes Kirsty Lawrence.

When Ridley Scott, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck collaborate, daring, unexpected and brilliant things tend to happen.

20th Century Studios Matt Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges in The Last Duel.

And so it was with The Last Duel in France last year. But no one was prepared for the international chaos and head-long race to finish filming that hit them like a juggernaut.

“It’s that crazy thing with the pandemic, where nothing was going on around the world, and then everything was going on,” says Matt Damon.

The Hollywood star was warned by Contagion writer Scott Burns and technical advisor Dr Ian Lipkin in February last year that the world was shutting down fast.

“Scott called and said ‘Ian says wrap your movie up fast, because the world’s not going to look the same in two weeks’.”

“We literally jammed in everything we could, and shot everything, and were able to wrap out our locations in France.”

After filming was shut down Damon and his family went to Ireland, where the next portion of the film was being shot, which he said was the best decision they could have made.

“We had a wonderful time there. We just waited, we waited for six months and so it was really exciting to eventually go back in the fall and finish it.”

This is the first time Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have written together for 25 years. Good Will Hunting, their ground-breaking debut, still resonates today.

“Our lives had gotten so full, in a good way, that we never thought we would have the time to do that again.

20th Century Studios Damon says when they were not filming post-pandemic, they wore masks.

“I feel like this experience showed us we could do it, and it’s something we really want to do again and soon.”

Celebrated filmmaker Nicole Holofcener joined the writing team, for a female point of view, which became a key element of the film.

However, post-pandemic filming had its challenges.

“Everyone was masked up and visored up, and we were all in different bubbles.

“The Irish crew had to move out of their homes and move into a crew hotel. That was a big sacrifice for them, and they were awesome about it.

“As a producer, writer and actor, the gratitude you feel for your crew is pretty huge, especially in moments like that.”

Damon’s first sight of the book by Eric Jager, set in 14th century France, made him immediately think of Ridley Scott, who ended up directing the film.

“You’re supposed to never judge a book by its cover, but I was handed the book and I saw it was medieval, and it was called The Last Duel.

“Ridley’s first movie is called The Duelist so he was the first person I thought of and because he creates worlds so well, famously in Gladiator, or Kingdom of Heaven, or even in Alien or Blade Runner, these are fully realised worlds.

“I was like, ‘wow this is definitely in his wheelhouse!’, and then as I read it I became more and more convinced.”

20th Century Studios Ben Affleck stars as Count Pierre d'Alençon and wrote the film alongside Damon.

Damon said he was looking for a project he could do with Scott as they had such a great time on The Martian.

“It also had a really strong female character, and he’s obviously done that as well as any director on a big scale with Alien, with Thelma and Louise.”

The Last Duel follows the story of France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris.

Carrouges, played by Damon, marries Marguerite, who claims later in the film that Le Gris raped her while Carrouges was away at war, which Le Gris denies.

20th Century Studios Jodie Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges in the film.

Marguerite refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, and a trial by combat is declared between the two men. If Carrouges loses, Marguerite will be burned at the stake.

The story is told from three points of view: first Jean; then his friend turned rival Jacques Le Gris played by Adam Driver, a beloved companion of the region’s count Count Pierre d’Alençon, played by Ben Affleck.

Damon said he started to get “really excited” about the book once Jager started to talk about Marguerite, played by Jodie Comer.

“This woman came from this culture where she wasn’t even considered a human being, and yet she claimed what agency she could by standing up and speaking truth at the risk of everything including her life.

“What courage that must have taken. That’s somebody to make a movie about.”

20th Century Studios Damon wrote the screenplay alongside Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener after reading the book by Eric Jager.

Sadly, a lot of the themes in the movie still resonated with society today, Damon said.

“That was one of the interesting things was to go let’s look specifically at this culture... look at how they organised themselves and their lives and what [residual] aspects of that are with us today... and there are a lot.

“That’s an interesting thing to show, without being didactic or lecturing anybody, just thematically.”

“I think there’s a lot to talk about with this movie."

The Last Duel comes out in New Zealand cinemas that are open on October 21.