George Clooney and Julia Roberts Australian-shot romcom Ticket to Paradise shut down by Covid

George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Australian-shot romcom Ticket To Paradise has been put on hold due to Covid-19.

According to the Daily Mail, Ticket to Paradise had just two weeks left on its production when it was shut down due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Queensland.

Youtube Julia Roberts and George Clooney's latest movie has been shut down by Covid-19.

A source said that people on the film were “dropping like flies” due to spread of the Omicron variant in the area in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, 16 deaths were reported in Queensland from the virus, with thousands of fresh cases also reported.

READ MORE:

* George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel interview gets a surprise BFF visit

* Coronavirus: Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in isolation after Tom Hanks' positive result

* Ocean's 8: Freshness meets familiarity to create a winning combination



The Daily Mail reported Clooney and Roberts had flown back to their homes in the US, and the movie had been shut down for at least three months until the current wave of the virus subsided.

The film had originally been scheduled to shoot in Bali, before concerns over Covid-19 forced the production to be relocated to Australia in March 2021.

Ticket to Paradise follows two divorced parents who rush to Bali to stop their teenage daughter from diving into an unwise marriage, like their own.

Ticket To Paradise had been planned for an October release and would see the reunion of Clooney and Roberts after the pair starred in box-office successes Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve in the early 2000s.