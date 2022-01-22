'We can shoot any world we want': New $95m film studio planned for Christchurch

Film Director Simon Waterhouse is excited by the potential of a new studio special effects system.

A planned $95 million education and studio facility at the University of Canterbury’s Christchurch campus will create a screen hub for big budget commercial films, as well as indie productions and games, proponents say.

The Digital Screen Campus will be completed in phases until 2025 and include film studio space, editing and visual effect suites, recording spaces, a green screen facility, and a motion capture studio.

The plan comes as three Christchurch companies collaborated to create short films using a groundbreaking new visual effects technique on the university campus this week.

Campus programme director Andy Phelps said the new facility could attract major feature film productions to Canterbury.

Supplied The University of Canterbury is planning to redevelop its Dovedale Campus into a Digital Screen Campus.

“It will have a pretty big impact on the region,’’ he said.

“The university is funding it and will make back the investment over time with tuition dollars and use of the commercial spaces.”

The university’s acting executive dean of arts, Kevin Watson, said the facility would be used for a new four-year Digital Screen Production degree that would take on about 60 students when it began in February 2023.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A custom-built virtual production facility was used to make two short films in Christchurch this week.

Christchurch has been identified as an ideal location for new studio space in New Zealand to meet the surge in demand for production facilities. Several investors have been looking into developing new film studios in the region.

A recent government report underlined the need for more studio space, but warned that investment in the screen sector could be risky.

Phelps said the risk of the screen campus was mitigated by appealing to a diverse range of possible private clients.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Film director Simon Waterhouse says the groundbreaking film technique could transform the screen industry.

“This is not completely risk-free, but there are things that mitigate that risk,’’ he said.

“This will be a screen hub for not just big budget commercial films but indie productions and games. The risk is diluted across multiple sectors.”

Screen CanterburyNZ, the city’s film unit for tourism and investment agency ChristchurchNZ, has been hoping to attract more screen production to the region. The unit has a $1.5 million screen incentive fund to lure productions over.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The large LED screen, gaming software, positioning technology and a film camera create a perfect illusion.

Two short films were made on the campus this week using a custom-built virtual production space that uses gaming software and a large LED screen to convincingly simulate location shooting in a studio.

The Christchurch production, which was partly funded by the university, used the groundbreaking technique to conjure up an Auckland boardroom, the Antarctic, a beach in Fiji and the surface of Mars.

The technique was used to create dramatic alien landscapes in the confines of a studio for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Actors Aaron Jelley, Roy Snow, Vanessa Wells and Genevieve Kent are transported to the Antarctic by the technology.

On Tuesday, the 4.5-metre-high curving LED screen, which has a diameter of 12m, was used to transport four actors to a snowy Antarctic penguin colony.

Film director Simon Waterhouse, of production company Resonate, said the technique gave the crew complete control over the location.

“Yesterday we shot the Auckland boardroom, this morning we shot in Antarctica, this afternoon we go to Fiji and then tomorrow we go to Mars,’’ he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The back of the LED screen reveals the cabling and technology that brings the illusion to life.

“We can build a 3-D representation of Antarctica and shoot there. Places like that would normally be off limits, but now we can shoot it in a studio in Christchurch. It’s very exciting.

“The whole principle is that in this space we can shoot any world we want.”

The large LED screen displays an artificial, photorealistic setting created by designers using gaming software. The screen then responds in real time to the position of the camera to create the illusion of a real three-dimensional space in the final film.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The large screen requires two high-end computers to generate the photorealistic environments.

Waterhouse said when they were shooting in the Auckland boardroom setting they could even move the Sky Tower with the click of a mouse to help compose a better shot.

“It is quite mind-blowing being able to have full control over those elements.

“There are lots of reasons why virtual production seems like it is here to stay and will have massive implications for the film industry.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Film director Simon Waterhouse, left, watches a take in the virtual production facility.

The two films are a collaboration between film production company Resonate, LED display company Pixel, and gaming company Cerebral Fix. The films were shot over five days with $120,000 in funding from the university and ChristchurchNZ.

Waterhouse said a permanent virtual production facility in Christchurch would be expensive.

“I would love to have a permanent version of this. The investment to the next step is significant, but we can deploy this version within a week anywhere.

“We have proven that this works.”