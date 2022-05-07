Actress Elizabeth Banks to star in medical drama being filmed in Auckland

Calling all Auckland food-lovers.

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks is on her way to Auckland to film a new movie later this year, and she wants your restaurant recommendations.

The Hunger Games actress is set to star in writer-director Christine Jeffs’ medical suspense drama A Mistake, based on the novel by Carl Shuker.

The story centers on Elizabeth Taylor (Banks), a gifted surgeon and the only female consultant at her hospital. While operating on a young woman, something goes terribly wrong. Amidst a new scheme to publicly report surgeons’ performance, Taylor’s colleagues begin to close ranks, and her life is upended.

Banks shared the exciting news of her hire on Twitter, writing: "Hollywood hasn't kicked me out yet! I need recs for good food in Auckland," alongside a link to the Deadline article.

Kiwis were quick to share in her excitement, with one fan saying: “you’ll love it here. Lots of good food”.

Another adding: "Hollywood will never kick you out! You're one in a million!"

Thus far, the restaurant and food recommendations have included St Helier's Bay Bistro, iconic ice cream parlour Giapo, popular oyster bar Depot Eatery and Sky City's Gusto at the Grand.

Film financing for the project, which begins filming here on August 15, has been offered by the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund.

A Mistake is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe and Christine Jeffs, with Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder executive producing.