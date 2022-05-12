Whānau Mārama: Leonard Cohen doc, Javier Bardem film headline NZ International Film Festival slate

When Ali and Ava meet through their shared affection for the child of Ali’s Slovakian tenants whom Ava teaches, sparks fly, and a deep connection grows between them.

The NZ International Film Festival (NZIFF) has announced the first seven films hot off the festival circuit that will be touring national screens this winter.

Ali & Ava, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, Lost Illusions, Meet Me in the Bathroom, Navalny and The Good Boss are just a handful of the international films that will be premiering in 13 cities and towns across Aotearoa, from July 28.

”The NZIFF’s programming team have been attending film festivals from around the globe, including Sundance and Berlinale, in search of the best films to bring to New Zealand audiences and will attend Festival de Cannes later this month,” said NZIFF’s head of programming Michael McDonnell.

NZIFF/Supplied A documentary deep-dive into the life and legacy of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen told through the prism of his most anthemic and well-known song.

“Music fans will be delighted with the documentaries Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, a film exploring the legendary singer-songwriter’s life through the prism of his most renowned song, and Meet Me in the Bathroom, a thrilling examination of New York’s rambunctious ’00s rock scene.”

Other documentaries include Robert B. Weide’s tribute to the extraordinary life of American author Kurt Vonnegut, and the jaw-dropping fly-on-the-wall documentary Navalny, which follows the attempted assassination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

NZIFF/Supplied An unconventional portrait of an unconventional author that not only chronicles the extraordinary life, work, and legacy of Kurt Vonnegut but also his decades-long friendship with the filmmaker who set out to document it.

These will play, alongside homegrown feature films (which are yet to be announced), and a selection of award-winning feature films from Spain and France.

NZIFF will open in Auckland on Thursday 28 July, followed by Wellington on the following Thursday, 4 August, and Christchurch and Dunedin on 11 August. The remaining 9 centres will span August and September.

NZIFF/Supplied Javier Bardem, renowned for his memorable portrayals of villains in No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, adds another sinisterly charming, immoral character to his repertoire as the titular ‘good boss’ in this dark Spanish satire which bagged all the top awards at the 2022 Goyas (the Spanish Oscars).

For details of our confirmed venues and dates for the 2022 film festival, visit nziff.co.nz