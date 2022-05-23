Lord of the Rings costume trail in Wellington extended

Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is scheduled to debut in September.

A costume trail celebrating the legacy of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy has been extended and expanded to new locations in Wellington.

Five costumes from the trail were moved from Wellington Airport to various hotels and the Embassy Theatre on Monday. They join an existing scattering of outfits around the city, on display through July as part of Wētā Workshop’s ongoing celebrations of the film series’ 20th anniversary.

Existing costumes are located in the Wētā Cave at Miramar, the Roxy Theatre, Wellington Museum, Karaka Cafe at the Wharewaka, Wellington Cable Car, Wellington i-Site and Embassy Theatre. Joining that list are the QT Hotel, James Cook Hotel, Ibis Hotel and Novotel Wellington.

“One of our receptionists got quite a fright,” said QT Hotel general manager Chris Greening, when the costume was pushed through the hotel’s doors on Monday morning.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wētā Workshop workers deliver a Rohan Royal Guard costume from The Lord of the Rings vault to the QT Wellington on Monday.

The QT Hotel placed its costume in its lobby, with Greening saying it was a welcome addition to the plethora of artworks already displayed in the QT courtesy of arts patron Chris Parkin.

The costumes at Wellington Airport were moved to make space for World of WearableArt-themed installations ahead of the spectacle returning later this year, following a two-year hiatus.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The costume will sit in the hotel’s lobby through at least July and is part of the company’s LOTR costume trail throughout Wellington.

While Wētā Workshop originally planned to run the Journey through Middle-earth costume trail over summer, feedback had been so positive the special effects company extended it to coincide with Aotearoa’s borders opening up.

The multi-location exhibition features an original orc costume, a Royal Guard of Rohan’s armour, Sauron’s mace and many other pieces and props from the Wētā archives.

Wētā Workshop founder and creative director Sir Richard Taylor said in an earlier interview that all of Aotearoa could be proud of the films’ legacy. “It’s joyful for me to think that the movies have been out in the world for 20 years.”

supplied This costume features at the Roxy Theatre in Wellington.

“New Zealanders [are] behind the movies – [our] locations and landscapes, extras and technicians, artists and craftspeople ... we were able to empower those people to achieve arguably some of the most beautiful work seen in cinema.”

The crew which worked on the films “almost felt in a funk” wrapping production on the third feature. The series reached massive audiences, and helped cement Aotearoa’s brand as a filmmaking destination, with internationally-capable screen workers, Taylor said.

“It’s a testament to the willingness and the desire of the New Zealand film industry to do as well as possibly could be done ... to achieve a set of films that hopefully will stand the test of time.”

supplied This Elf costume is on display at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington.