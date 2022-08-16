Major US studio gets its claws into post-apocalyptic Kiwi film that was Marshall Napier's last

Northspur writer Justin Eade, centre, together with Marshall Napier, right, in his last film role.

The last film of acclaimed Kiwi actor Marshall Napier, written, produced and shot in the top of the south, has been picked up by a major US studio, and will soon be showing on big screens around the country.

Northspur is an action-packed feature film, involving a man's struggle to save his wife in a post-apocalyptic New Zealand.

Five years in the making, Nelson writer Justin Eade worked together with local producers Tim Hawthorne, Emily Russell and Barry Sangster to make the film. Marlborough’s own Aaron Falvey produced and directed the flick.

The scenery may be familiar to locals – as some footage was shot by drone over the Whangamoas. The Wairau River also features, as does the Waihopai Valley.

Eade said he had been writing films for “decades”, but this was the first time he’d got one up on screen, thanks to partnerships with other filmmakers in the top of the south.

“Just becoming our own producers, basically, instead of just sending scripts off to producers, we've just gone ‘Well, we can do this ourselves if we just put some hard work into it’.”

While people saw the film industry as being “glamorous”, and there were moments on the red carpet when it actually was, “99.9% of it is just plain hard work and lugging gear around and calling people”.

“It's been a very long haul. You have to really persevere and you have to really want to do it and work hard.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Eade is hopeful Northspur will be kickstart a burgeoning film industry in the top of the south.

Having locals onboard has been a help – the movie features the acting talents of Gayle Hay, Locky Campion, Pete Coates, Nick Kemplen, Phil McArdle, Cameron West, and Donna Botha.

It was also the last film of Marshall Napier who died on Sunday.

The plot of the film is intriguing. Eade describes it as “a New Zealand where things have gone a little bit feral, because society has broken down”.

After an electromagnetic pulse attack which takes out all electricity and the release of a virus, a peace-loving couple living in a remote valley face the threat of intruders. In the meantime, the husband has to “go out there into the world” to find drugs to save his wife.

“It kind of asked the question, ‘How far would you go to protect what you love, despite not wanting to hurt anyone? Despite being a pacifist, the husband is put into all kinds of situations where he has to make those choices.”

Eade said he’d often thought about “if things did turn to custard”, then the best place to be would be on a lifestyle block where you could grow your own food.

“But then people are going to come and try and take that away from you. And what are you going to do then? It's an interesting question.”

Hopefully, Northspur will just be the beginning of a burgeoning film industry in the top of the south, Eade said, tapping into the “amazing vistas” the region has to offer.

The world premiere of Northspur is being held at Blenheim’s Event Cinema on September 1, 2022. The film’s Nelson premiere will be on September 4 at the Suter, and it will also be playing at State Cinema Nelson from September 8.