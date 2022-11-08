'Miracle' needed to save video store still clinging on after 33 years

Aro Video owner Andrew Armitage has been coming up with innovative ways to keep the Wellington institution afloat for the past few years (Video first published in 2015).

After many dances with death, AroVideo is now at the stage that "only a miracle" can save its physical form.

The 33-year-old Wellington rental store opened in the halcyon days of the VHS, then enjoyed the rise and fall of the DVD, to then splutter its way into the online world and the proliferation of pirating.

Store owner Andrew Armitage in 2015 said it was “inevitable” online streaming sites would force his business to close. But a groundswell of community support saved it.

By 2017 he came up with a novel way to keep the doors open, in which people could "adopt" a movie for $20 to $35.

In the wake of a quiet summer in 2019, which left the store in a “critical” condition, he came up with a subscription model where people could pay variable amounts to use the store.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Aro Video owner Andrew Armitage says only a miracle can now save the physical store.

By 2021, he ran a fair at the Aro Valley Community Hall selling donated DVDs to set up a streaming service, AroVision. It remains operational and online.

“Short of a miracle, we have come to a point where it appears no longer viable for the AroVideo physical library to continue under the current model or at our current residence on Aro Street,” Armitage said.

Armitage soon after it the store opened in 1989.

“I could keep it open indefinitely if I was willing to stand behind the counter for 50 hours a week. I have done it for 33 years and I can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

It was hoped the streaming service would supplement the physical store and collection but, on the current trajectory, that was years away from working, he said. He said the store was “transitioning” more than closing.

“As the DVD library has been loss-making for some time now, my focus is no longer on finding enterprising ways of sustaining the current model, but instead on finding a solution to permanently preserve the library collection for future generations, if that is at all possible.”

Armitage applied to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage for funding to permanently preserve the store’s 27,000 DVDs and VHS tapes. Public submissions on the application close on Sunday.

He also set up an online fundraising drive to buy some more time to come up with a solution for getting the collection into a trust in order to protect it.