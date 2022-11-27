Avatar: The Way of Water was a 'spiritual experience' for Kiwi star Cliff Curtis

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis talk about their time on the long awaited sequel.

Before he started shooting on Avatar: The Way Of Water, Kiwi star Cliff Curtis went out to Hawaii with the cast to learn how to play a semi-aquatic alien being around some real coral reefs.

The idea was to give the cast a sense of what it’s really like to live and play underwater, around one of the world’s of the most fragile environments.

Curtis spent hours submerged, learning to free dive and hold his breath for increasingly long periods of time.

It was during a night dive in those crystal clear waters that he had what Avatar producer Jon Landau would describe as "the most Avatar experience it's possible to have in real life, on Earth” – Curtis was surrounded by a school of giant manta rays.

"It was one of the most spiritual experiences of my life – to be honest,” says Curtis (Te Arawa, Ngāti Hauiti), on a Zoom call from Sydney with his co-star, Sam Worthington.

"I remember rehearsing Whale Rider – our little movie from home – with the director [Niki Caro] and Keisha [Castle-Hughes, the film's lead] and we had a room with a chair, and that's what we had to rehearse. We didn't get to go to Hawaii and go night diving with manta ray,”

It’s been 13 years since audiences last journeyed to Pandora, the mythical world at the heart of director James Cameron’s ecologically-minded sci-fi epics, but, for Worthington, it’s like he’s never been away. He started discussing sequels with Cameron in 2013, four years after Avatar smashed box-office records left and right. He was shown production designs and early drafts of the scripts in 2015 and started rehearsals – the Hawaii leg of the production – as early as 2017.

DISNEY/Getty Images Jake Sully, played by Australian star Sam Worthington, centre left, and our own Cliff Curtis with Tonowari, a new addition to the Avatar family.

For Curtis, however, this is first time as part of the Avatar family. It’s been a "dream come true” for the 54-year-old actor, whose credits run the gamut from intimate Kiwi dramas like The Dark Horse, Muru and Whale Rider, to big-budget special-effects bonanzas such as Fear the Walking Dead, Sunshine and Meg.

He feels, “Blessed, grateful, all the superlatives, really”, to have been involved in Cameron’s sprawling passion project.

"It's been the best time for me creatively, in my career as an actor, as a storyteller. It's got everything I could ever hope to have in a single project. It's at the peak of the mountain, really.

"I was incredibly inspired by the first film. I felt honoured to be a part of this one – and to bring part of my heritage to it, informed by being Māori and part of Oceania and Polynesian culture.”

20TH CENTURY Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in New Zealand cinemas on December 14.

Curtis plays Tonowari, the leader of a semiaquatic alien people called the Metkayina, a Caribbean/South American/Pasifika-inspired society we meet for the first time in The Way of Water.

He’s said before that he drew on this Māori ancestors to create Tonowari, imagining the Metkayina as a kind of idealised, mythological version of ancient Māori culture. But their imaginary struggle against human colonisers is also a metaphor for all the real-world struggles indigenous communities face.

“There's a very strong influence from the native South American cultures [in the Metkayina]. It's really about keying into those core values of humanity that largely have been forgotten and discarded.

"If you go to the Amazon right now, they're fighting to save their forests against foreign interests that need that land, that do whatever they want to get the resources. That's actually happening on our planet right now. So even though we're on Pandora, far, far away, and even though I am of Polynesian descent, these conflicts for indigenous peoples, in very many parts of this world, are present.”

DISNEY/Supplied Avatar II: The Way of Water is set in a new part of the planet Pandora, where the first film was set, in and around the ocean.

Tonowari’s emotion may be real, but his look is entirely computer-generated, his turquoise cat-like features mapped over Curtis’ real face and performance, using motion-capture, or mo-cap.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Cameron wanted to kick the difficulty level up a notch, shooting much of the mo-cap action in massive deep water tanks located in Wellington and Auckland, the first film to use performance capture underwater.

In fact, Landau says he prefers the term “e-motion-capture”, because on they pushed the tech to the limit in order to capture not just the actor’s movements, but their full performance, including their expressions and emotion.

"Anything that you see in the water, we actually did for real as actors. We all learned how to freedive, which is a technique that slows down your heart rate, calms your brain, allows you to bring more oxygen into your blood and be calmer underwater and not drown," says Worthington, who reprises his role as former-grunt Jake Sully, the human/giant blue alien cat-boy hybrid hero of the first film.

"I did a scene with a young kid that was hard enough to do on dry land, about a father and a son trying to connect – we just did it at the bottom of the 30-foot tank.

“That in itself is something special and unique that Jim has bought to this story because it lends a level of authenticity that's going to immerse an audience and make them believe in this world."

DISNEY/Supplied Ronal, played by Kate Winslet, and Tonowari, played by Cliff Curtis, are the leaders of the Metkayina people – loosely based on several real indigenous groups, including tangata whenua.

Over the course of shooting, cast lung capacity increased to the point where they could spend minutes underwater at a time. At one point, co-star Kate Winslet, who plays Curtis’ screen-wife Ronal, smashed out a new Hollywood underwater record of 7 minutes and 13 seconds holding her breath underwater, sinking Tom Cruise’s 6-minute Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation record.

It meant they could be underwater performing not just the action sequences, but the emotional moments too.

“The idea is that you take that [Hawaii] experience, and bring it back to our sound stages and our water tanks. We're bringing pieces of what we remember and recall it into the [less inspiring] place where we film.”

It’s quite a leap, from the warm, azure waters of the Pacific, to a chilly tank on a backlot in windy Wellington – "Because practically, when we film, we're back into a room with the chair,” says Curtis – the great thing about that, says Worthington, is that it provides actors an opportunity to put their imaginations to work.

DISNEY/Supplied Kate Winslet broke the Hollywood record for time spent holding her breath underwater – 7 minutes and 13 seconds.

"We know the world that is going to be digitally created – we can see it, we have the technology. But it is all about us having to believe in this situation, no matter how extreme it may be.

"The whole methodology behind this is to play. That's how it's designed. It's what we learned on the first movie. It's truth – absolute truth between two people in imaginary circumstances. And whether you're 30 foot under the water, or in a heightened grey volume [a tank-like virtual set where backdrops are projected onto led walls for performers to play against], it's about connecting."

At it’s core, beyond the snazzy special effects, Avatar 2 is a movie about “a family that has to connect and is disconnecting”, a family that loves the strange and wonderful world they live in, and is fighting to save that world.

Getty Images Cliff Curtis, left and Sam Worthington, on the junket trail for Avatar: The Way of Water in Sydney.

"You're seeing it through the eyes of teenagers, you're seeing it through the eyes of an 8-year-old, you see it through the eyes of a mum and dad, and that – hopefully – gives an audience a way in."

As a director and as a storyteller, Curtis reckons Cameron does "an incredible job" of creating that space for actors, despite the often “daunting” technology.

"He was able to key us into where we needed to be emotionally for the scene to function. Then we take his lead, and we jump, right? We just go.”.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into Kiwi cinemas on December 14.