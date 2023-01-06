Agatha Christie work reimagined in Hindi by Auckland filmmaker

Sridhar Kallidai​ has been reading Agatha Christie’s world-famous mystery novels ever since he was a child. He and his siblings fought over who would read new copies first.

Now he is in the midst of producing a feature film adaptation of Christie’s first ever novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles​, first published in October 1916.

Kallidai and co-producer Mukhtiar Singh​ have reimagined it as ‘Summerville Murder​’, starring Christie’s beloved Hercule Poirot​ – but with a twist.

The entire film is in Hindi and Poirot is reimagined as Harkishan Purohit​, a genteel detective with that distinctive moustache (although Kallidai hopes Singh, playing Purohit, can grow it out a bit more).

It’s a local production in the truest sense of the word. Kallidai lives and works in Waiuku and the cast and crew are from across Auckland.

They all have full time jobs – no-one is getting paid to make Summerville Murder – and the story itself is available in the public domain, which also helped the budget.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sridhar Kallidai is no novice filmmaker, but this is his first foray into adapting his favourite author, Agatha Christie.

Just a few are semi-professional actors. Co-producer Singh won best lead actor for his part in a short film ‘Froggie Woosh’, part of the Five Continents International Film Festival, which also won best short thriller.

They began rehearsing over Zoom earlier in the year, which was the first acting training for some, Kallidai said.

As much as possible, the team has begged, borrowed and bought cheaply to make the film happen – and the community has rallied around.

A Drury restaurant and a Waiuku cafe opened their doors for filming, and their main set (after being relocated twice) – a 100-year-old home in Waiuku called Huntly House – was handed over to them free of charge before bookings rolled in for wedding season.

Chris McKeen/Stuff This large estate called Huntly House has been shared with the cast and crew for free – it’s the perfect setting for their film.

“Just a simple post on Facebook and there was a deluge of responses – people offering their homes, classic antique cars and now this estate, which is perfect for the movie,” Kallidai said.

“When I read the script, this [house] was the dream in my mind,” Singh said.

“Suddenly someone has offered it to us.

“There is something about the water in Franklin, I guess, they just wanted to help.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Muktiar Singh as Harkishan Purohit, being coached on the perfect anguished entrance by co-producer Sridhar Kallidai.

Kallidai largely translated the script himself. For most characters he’s opted for fairly modern Hindi, but for Purohit à la Poirot, he went with something a little more complex, so much so that the other characters might barely understand him.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles was first published as a weekly serial in The Times in 1916, and was the world’s first introduction to the great detective Hercule Poirot.

When Poirot’s neighbour is murdered, he quickly dives into the case.

The book included a map of the house, the murder scene and even fragments of a will.

Kallidai changed the name to Summerville Murder for a simple reason – to shorten it. But he hopes it hints at the plot: “it’s not summer yet, but the heat is on”.

He is hoping to premiere the film in both New Zealand and India when it’s finished in early 2023.

Kallidai said he wanted to make something familiar to him: both in Hindi language, and tapping into his long love for Christie’s work.

“Her language is fantastic and her characters so amazing. And we’ve seen a lot of amazing films made – Miss Marple, the Poirot series, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans – it’s one of my favourite Christie novels.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sridhar Kallidai adapted the script into Hindi – something familiar and new to him all at once.

“Initially my audience was anyone who speaks Hindi language, but things have changed drastically – now it's anyone who has access to any kind of media platform, as long as they can read subtitles. So it’s a global audience!”

Whether viewers could expect a Bollywood feel to the film, with high drama and musical numbers, Kallidai said the jury was still out.

“It’s not exactly a Bollywood film... it's an English film in the Hindi language.

“The characters are still living in the 1940s, but they are also in the modern world with phones and cars whizzing past, so there is a bit of a juxtaposition there.

“We are still trying to figure out if there is room for songs here – there might be in the opening sequence or in the end, but we’re still planning that.”

Agatha Christie and India have a long and interesting relationship. Many films, while not necessarily direct adaptations of her work have storylines inspired by hers, but Christie isn’t always credited as the architect of their plots.

But in 2020, Agatha Christie Limited franchised a story to Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is developing a series that would include two new lead investigators.

It was the first time the estate has franchised to an Indian filmmaker, according to the BBC.