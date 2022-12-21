Huge $40 million Hawke's Bay film studio gets green light

A $40 million film studio development in Hawke’s Bay – believed to have interest from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard – has been given the green light by an independent commissioner.

Earlier this year Auckland-based company No.8 Studios Ltd lodged a resource consent application with Hastings District Council to build the studio on 24 hectares of land to be leased from a farm inland of the coastal settlement of Te Awanga near Hastings.

The development would include two studio buildings, a production building, construction workshop, a catering cafe and more than 320 car parking spaces as well as a 2.5 kilometre long private access road.

Known as Parkhill Studios, it would be available for production companies to hire out for the filming of movie, television or streaming service productions.

Among those showing interest in using the facility was Howard’s company Imagine Entertainment, it stated.

About 70 staff would be based at the site permanently. During filming of a production there could be more than 350 more people (actors and support crew) on site.

SUPPLIED Parkhill Studios would be located inland of Te Awanga, Hawke's Bay. (File photo)

Most vehicles would access the site via Raymond Rd, but sometimes, for security purposes, some ‘’A List’’ actors would stay at Cape Kidnappers and would access the site from another road.

Filming would continue for up to two months, with a gap of 2-3 months before the next production.

No.8 Studios director Tony Keddy said earlier this year that the development would cost “roughly $40m”.

There were six submissions made in opposition to the proposal.

SUPPLIED Submissions opposed to the proposal were concerned about the impact of increased traffic volumes. (File photo)

The application was heard by independent commissioner Kitt Littlejohn in October and November.

In a decision issued this week Littlejohn noted that the volume of traffic expected to access the site is likely to have been over-estimated, and he considered that the noise from vehicles on Parkhill Rd associated with the operation would “be acceptable and consistent with the character of the Rural Zone”.

“This does not mean that the noise will not be noticeable. At times it will impact on the ‘quiet country lane’ amenity presently enjoyed by persons who have chosen to live on Parkhill Road. However, based on the provisions of the Hastings District Plan, particularly in relation to its aspirations for continued diversification of rural land use to support the local economy and to not control noise from vehicles on roads (or even the volume of traffic using roads), I find that the amenity expectations of local residents are unrealistic,” he said.

“The amenity enjoyed at this location is, in effect, opportunistic and only exists while this rural area is not utilised as provided for in the HDP. To deny otherwise acceptable development an opportunity to develop out of concern for diminishing the amenity of sensitive land uses that have slowly been allowed to establish in the area would be a manifest adverse reverse sensitivity effect and inappropriate in my view,” Littlejohn said.

He said allowing the studio to establish and operate as proposed would “have positive effects and overall its adverse effects will be avoided or mitigated to an acceptable level by reference to the policy criteria for such matters in the Hastings District Plan”.