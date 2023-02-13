Precious film footage returning to Southland

Warren Sparks’ grandson Brendon Sparks, Invercargill City Council manager of museum services Wayne Marriott, and Brendon’s grandmother Elza Sparks-Barclay, 96, celebrate the return of footage and fittings.

Movie multiplexes take note – the past is catching up again with the return to Southland a massive collection of vintage movies and newsreel footage.

It was amassed by Warren Sparks, who privately operated an old-style picture palace in miniature scale at his Invercargill home.

After his death in 1995 the collection and theatre fittings were sold to Nelson interests, but have now been regained by his grandson Brendon Sparks.

The footage can be seen once again, now at the at the Awarua Communications Museum where an already-established recreation of the miniature Sparks theatre will be more authentic.

Though his private theatre was boutique there was nothing small-scale about Warren Sparks’ influence. More than just a collector, he became a saviour of historic footage.

He was adept and inventive at putting old film on to new stock, using a printer he built himself. It meant he was preserving film before national archiving began.

The returned footage massively increases the Awarua theatre’s collection to more than 1000 titles, including many that devotees had sorely missed.

“So many people in the community have approached me and said how they missed being able to see those films, and have the theatrical experience (of the Sparks cinema),’’ Brendon said.

He was pleased to have been able to privately purchase the collection “and I’m gifting it to the museum at Awarua’’.

Stuff Warren Sparks in his picture palace at 56 Abbot St Invercargill. (File photo)

The cost hasn’t been disclosed but he acknowledged it had been expensive. He was “very, very grateful’’ to the Picton Seaport Trust for the role it played.

Eminent film historian Clive Sowry said the country could be grateful to Warren Sparks not only for his collecting zeal, but also for his role in preserving film heritage.

“A lot of material that survives from down that way, and other New Zealand films have been saved, because of his taking an interest at a time when very few people were,’’ Sowry said.

The 1950s and 1960s were a time when some officials were more concerned about the chemical instability inherent in nitrate stock than in the social value of the footage.

“Some officials were more concerned about alleviating the fire risk by destroying everything they could find, rather than seeing that for history, and interest value, it should be saved.’’

A fragment of the film widely accepted as the first New Zealand talkie, Down on the Farm, remains only as a Sparks copy.

Supplied Bill Cowcocky, the hero of A Daughter of Invercargill.

Southland could also be grateful to Sparks’ grandson for championing the return of the footage – culturally it was “quite a feather in the cap’’ for the province, Sowry said.

A centrepiece of the Sparks collection for local audiences has long been A Daughter of Invercargill . Producer Rudall Hayward made some 23 films, using the same stock script, each filmed in different New Zealand towns using local talent, then playing to thrilled local audiences.

For his part, Sparks even added a soundtrack to the Invercargill version, compiled from period music of the sort that would have been played to accompany the silent footage.

The Invercargill City Council’s manager of museum services Wayne Marriott was part of an effort to retain the collection in the province when it went on the market in 1995.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The projection room Wayne Marriott, left, and Brendon Sparks.

The funding had not been available at the time but Brendon Sparks had now achieved something remarkable by returning to Southland ‘’a collection of immense historical importance to the area,’’ Marriott said.

There was a wider issue, he said. Collections of great social value can be cared for during the lifetime as a single person “but we’ve got to make sure there is something in place that means intergenerationally, these collections can still be preserved, cared for and looked after,’’.

Brendon Sparks said he had collected up the film reels late last year, but until recently they had been in quarantine.

“Coming from a warmer climate there are silverfish and other nasties that we have to be sure we’re not bringing into our collection, so we’re still unpacking,’’ he said.