Canterbury film put on hold after portion of funding falls through

If funding issues are sorted, family film Trolgar and Me will be the first feature film directed by Canterbury filmmaker Gillian Ashurst since her cult film Snakeskin in 2001.

A movie set to be filmed in Canterbury over the last month has been put on hold due to funding issues.

Film director Gillian Ashurst said the movie, called Trolgar and Me, was due to start filming on January 16 in the Methven area, but now there was no start date.

She said they were ready to start filming, with sets already built, when the funding problem put the project on hold.

“It is overseas financing. It comes from different places and it only takes one to hold up and it all holds up.

“It will happen, but it could take longer to get a funder in place.”

Ashurst said the delay was not unusual in the film industry.

“Certainly, it is a pain, but that is part of what this industry is like. It is quite normal.

“It is a big thing to organise and there are so many moving pieces. The goodwill is all still there.”

Supplied Gillian Ashurst on set of short film The Meek, which was filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic reached New Zealand.

She referred more detailed questions about the funding problems to producer Tony Simpson, who could not be reached for comment.

The film was granted a share of $4.1 million in funding from the New Zealand Film Commission last year. It was also granted $100,000 grant from the Screen CanterburyNZ Production Grant, which is designed to attract more film and television production to Canterbury and help build production skills in the region. The fund has $1.5m over three years from tourism and investment agency ChristchurchNZ.

Screen CanterburyNZ manager Petrina D'Rozario said the $100,000 incentive grant would be paid out in instalments on the first day of principal photography, the final day of shooting and when the film was finalised.

She said the grant offer was still available for the project.

Supplied Dacre Montgomery, best known for his role in hit Netflix show Stranger Things, is attached to a Canterbury film.

“We want to support them, so we are hoping it is just a bump in the road.

“We are hoping they will come back and say all is good and we are back on track.”

She said the film planned to employ about 46 crew members and shoot for 27 days in Canterbury.

Trolgar and Me, which is about a little girl befriending a troll, was to be the first feature film directed by Ashurst since her cult film Snakeskin in 2001.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch director Jonathan Ogilvie on the set of Head South, which was filming on New Regent St last year.

The movie was part of a “little renaissance” for the Canterbury film industry, with a series of productions planning to shoot in the region. A coming-of-age film set in the post-punk music scene of 1979 Christchurch shot in the city last year.

A new movie by the production company behind Taika Waititi’s hit films Hunt for the Wilderpeople​​ and Jojo Rabbit was shot in Lyttelton Harbour last year, while the company behind television hits like Mad Men, Orange Is The New Black and The Walking Dead is helping fund a six-part television drama expected to film in Christchurch early this year.

A film starring Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery and Phantom Thread lead Vicky Krieps will also shoot in Canterbury this year.

The film, called Went Up The Hill, will be a ghost story co-written and directed by Christchurch born Samuel Van Grinsven.