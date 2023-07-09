21 Jump Street star Jonah Hill accused of emotional abuse, gaslighting and manipulation

Actor Jonah Hill has been accused of emotional abuse by a former partner.

US professional surfer Sarah Brady has accused former partner, actor Jonah Hill, of “emotional abuse” in a series of posts shared to her Instagram stories.

The posts comprise screenshots of fraught text conversations Brady alleges the couple shared while they were in couples therapy.

According to news.com.au, Brady, 25, accuses Hill, 39, of “gaslighting”, “manipulation”, and trying to control who she spent time with when he wasn’t present, what she wore and what she shared to her social media.

“This is a warning to all girls,” Brady wrote in one post. “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan.”

The site was unable to confirm the validity of the posts and Hill has not responded to the allegations.

Brady’s posts are extensive. In one long conversation she shared, Hill appears to accuse Brady of disrespecting him by sharing pictures of her surfing with her bottom showing.

“Plain and simple. If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men [sic], to model, to post pictures of yourself in your bathing suit...friendships with women who are unstable and from your recent wild past... I am not the right partner for you. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership.”

In a later screenshot, Brady says, “I told him I would never forgive myself if I turned down a job with [street wear labels] Vans or Roxy for him. Our relationship ended pretty quickly after that.”

The couple went “Instagram official” in September 2021, when Hill posted a picture of the couple together.

The duo famously attended the New York premiere of Don’t Look Up together wearing matching sky blue suits.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady at the premiere of his film Don't Look Up in 2021.

It’s not clear when the relationship ended, but it's thought to be less than a year since they called it quits.

Hill’s most recent projects for Netflix have included the rom-com You People, and the documentary Stutz, about his therapist, Phil Stutz.