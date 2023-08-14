Not a sequel: Barbie - the panel discussion

You’ve bought the doll and you’ve watched the movie, now you can take part in a discussion on Barbie.

Barbie: Possibilities and Impasses – a pop up discussion features three University of Otago academics and will be coming to a (small) screen near you.

Dr Rosemary Overall said the impact of Barbie was far-reaching: ‘’We recognise that Barbie has been this massive hit, it has almost revived going to the cinema’’.

The panel of academics, which includes Dr Sabrina Moro and Dr Brett Nicholls, of Media, Film and Communication, was not about whether the blockbuster was ‘’good or bad’’, but looking at its cultural impact.

‘’Not only are people proclaiming it a feminist film, a film which deals with issues around misogyny and patriarchy head-on . . . but also its positioning as a marketing item.’’

While Barbie invest in advertising, it was ‘’actual people doing that guerilla advertising on the ground’’, Overall said.

That ‘’free marketing’’ for the film included cinema-goers wearing pink to screenings, or using Barbie avatars via Instagram, or by sharing memes.

Last year leaked images of the central cast filming the rollerblading scene at the beach, meant it was ‘’heavily hyped before it premiered’’.

The film was directed by Greta Gerwig, who had a reputation of directing films with female protagonists, including Little Women and Lady Bird.

‘’I became interested in how this film was going to tackle an icon, an icon which is often considered of patriarchal oppression.’’

While it wasn’t uncommon for toys to use television or movies to sell merchandise, Barbie appeared to be ‘’mutually reinforcing or consolidating as it helps the dolls sell, but the doll will also promote the film’’.

And the global impact of Barbie wasn’t just limited to the film and the merchandise, the soundtrack had proven a hit, while the film’s influence on fashion has led to the colour pink making a comeback for the European summer season.

‘’There are all these intersecting commodities that the film promotes.’’

Given its success a sequel was almost a certainty with the companies involved likely to want to maximise that interest in a similar way that Marvel had for superheroes.

‘’We could have a Barbie universe, spin-offs with different characters featured . . . we could put her in space, we could put her anywhere.’’

Overall said the film, which she had watched three times, was entertaining and fun.

‘’There are lots of stabs about patriarchal discourse, particularly around women’s beauty standards and expectations from patriarchy how women should behave, and how men should behave as well.’’

The panel would be held at Burns 4 at the Dunedin campus on Tuesday from 10am-11am, or online via Zoom here, or watch a pre-recorded video at a later date.