What went wrong as The Marvels opened disastrously in cinemas

A disastrous opening for the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a major stumble for Hollywood’s most reliable hit machine.

The Marvels worldwide opening weekend total of US$110 million (NZ$183 million) included a record-low US$47 million in the US and Canada and an almost-as-bad A$2.9 million (NZ$3.1 million) in Australia, raising questions about whether audiences are worn out by too many superhero movies with sometimes confusingly interconnected streaming series.

According to Numero box office figures, The Marvels opening weekend in Australia was the third lowest of 33 movies that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has produced in the 15 years of the MCU.

It’s a list topped by Avengers: Endgame (which opened with A$34.1 million on the way to earning A$84.2 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home (A$26.2 million), Avengers: Infinity War (A$21.2 million), Thor: Love and Thunder (A$15.8 million) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (A$15.7 million).

The only Marvel movies to have weaker opening weekends - without adjusting earnings for inflation - are 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (A$1.95 million) and 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (A$2 million).

The Marvels opening is especially disappointing for Marvel Studios, given some of the bold decisions behind the film.

It was the studio’s first superhero film with three female lead characters, played by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Nia DaCosta (Candyman) was the first Black woman to direct one of its movies. She is also the youngest, turning 34 just last week.

Supplied Iman Vellani (left) as Ms Marvel, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

For a US$200 million movie that would have cost another US$100 million to market, the result was widely seen as a disaster.

Opening just days after the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike that prevented Larson and her co-stars from promoting it until almost opening day, worldwide box office was well down on the US$140 million that had been predicted.

The Marvels, which has three superheroines uniting to save the universe when their powers become entangled, is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which introduced Larson in the title role.

The first instalment was a hit that opened with A$13.6 million in Australia on the way to grossing A$41.6 million.

Supplied Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau

The two other stars played the same characters in Disney + series: Vellani was Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel and Parris was Monica Rambeau in WandaVision.

While reasonably well reviewed, The Marvels has an often-confusing story, many jokes that don’t land, an unmemorable villain in Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn and a lack of emotion in the VFX-dominated climactic battle.

Some box office analysts blamed superhero fatigue, pointing to disappointing results for DC Comics’ The Flash, Blue Beetle and Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well as Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year.

Others noted it had two uninspiring trailers and suggested the lack of a strong marketing push showed Marvel did not have the same faith as it did for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, which was a hit earlier this year and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was both a hit and Oscars contender late last year.

Supplied Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Disney’s executive vice president of theatrical distribution, Tony Chambers, told The New York Times the results were “disappointing” given Marvel’s “unparalleled batting average”.

“There may have been a barrier to entry, with some people assuming they needed to have already watched the Disney + shows in order to know what was going on in the film,” he said.

The failure of The Marvels is also a blow for cinemas, which were still recovering from the disruptions of the pandemic when the actors’ strike pushed some major releases, including Dune: Part Two and The Dry sequel Force of Nature, into next year so they could be promoted better.

The next test of how real superhero fatigue is will come with the release of DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at Christmas.

Marvel has time to learn any lessons from Captain Marvel as it continues phase five of the MCU. Its only superhero movie currently scheduled for cinema release next year is Deadpool 3 and that’s not due out until July.