New trailer for NZ gang film Savage promises a raw, emotional movie

A film based on the stories of New Zealand’s gangs is set to be released this August, with a new trailer out today.

The film, Savage, is written and directed by Sam Kelly.

It stars former Home and Away actor Jake Ryan, who plays the lead character, Danny. The film charts the early formation of New Zealand’s gangs, following Danny as he enters a state-run boys’ home, being brutalised before becoming a gang enforcer himself.

The film has already received high praise from critics given early access to it.

A review from the Hollywood Reporter said the film was a powerful, important and well crafted portrayal which could help viewers understand the social complexity of New Zealand.

Releasing the trailer on Thursday, Kelly said he hoped Savage would be able to teach Kiwis about how and why New Zealand’s gangs formed.

“Savage shines a light on the reality that gangs form not in isolation from society, but as a direct result of it.

“There were many dominos that created our gang culture in the 60s, and Savage lets us walk in the shoes of one individual to help us understand the forces that continue to push and pull young men into this world,” he said in a statement.

Savage will be in cinemas from August 27.