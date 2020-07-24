James Cameron delays Avatar sequels for a year due to Covid-19

Director James Cameron has written a statement to fans, confirming his New Zealand-shot Avatar sequels will be delayed again.

Despite being allowed to film in New Zealand, the director says each Avatar film has been set back by a year.

Supplied The 2009 film Avatar has had it’s sequels delayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Avatar 2 was due in December 2021, now sequels 2 to 5 are due to be released every second December, beginning in 2022. The films had already been pushed back multiple times since the first was released in 2009.

In the statement released today Cameron explained that, “the pandemic is still preventing us from being allowed to recommence most of our virtual production work on stages in Los Angeles.”

Despite earlier delays, Cameron said that the production had been going to schedule prior to the spread of Covid-19.

Cameron added, “There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me. But I am buoyed by the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the film to life.”

Despite New Zealand being in the rare position of having our film industry open during the coronavirus pandemic; how other nations deal with the outbreak has a direct impact on the movie choices available here.

The New Zealand-shot Mulan has now gone through four release dates, most recently August 20. Caving to reality, the live-action remake of the animated classic has now been delayed indefinitely. Disney will desperately want China and the US cinemas to be open before releasing Whale Rider director Niki Caro’s latest.

Disney Liu Yifei in the delayed film Mulan.

Tenet, the Christopher Nolan film meant to usher in a renewed age of movie-going, has had multiple optimistic release dates previously proposed. Now that is also indefinitely delayed, although rumours abound that it may get to open here and in other countries before the US.

New Star Wars movies including one directed by Taika Waititi were scheduled to begin rolling out every two years from December 2022.

Now the first non-Skywalker focused Star Wars trilogy is supposedly beginning its run around Christmas 2023.

Jon Landau / Instagram Last month Avatar producer Jon Landau shared the first behind the scene's picture of the sequels resuming filming in Wellington.

Hollywood studios have little financial incentive to release huge films that could only be screened at home or in drive-through cinemas in key markets.

Adding to their headache is the fact that sensible social distancing is making most overseas TV and film projects unable to go into full production.

The delays will likely only keep contributing to the film industry’s growing struggle to find sources of revenue.

Supplied The Perfect Candidate is screening as part of this year's New Zealand International Film Festival.

Here in New Zealand, there is still plenty of creative programming in cinemas post-lockdown, and today marks the beginning of the 2020 hybrid online/in-cinema edition of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Australasian distributors Madman also confirmed on Friday that Bill and Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited sequel to the popular 1990s Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-starring movies would take its bow in Kiwi cinemas on September 3. That’s despite it making the move to a simultaneous debut in movie theatres and streaming services in the US.